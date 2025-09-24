Another day, another brainwashed left-winger panicking over a fascist takeover and the greatly feared “loss of democracy” such a transition would mandate. To be clear, Joe Walsh is the biggest grifter and political chameleon I can think of, followed closely by Adam Kinzinger, but many of these fantastical theories are commonly circulated by the likes of Stephen King, who wrote books my Dad used to love, Morgan Freeman, hordes of Deep State veteran former intelligence agents, and pill-popping social media influencers who rocket to the top of the bestsellers list instantly after bringing their ideological viruses to Substack.

Yesterday, Rob Reiner piped up on The Briefing, a show hosted by lying and dying MSNBC. Reiner, who has compared Trump to the worst totalitarians in world history, said the following:

So we’re now in a place where we are really wrestling with whether or not we’re going to have a constitution, whether or not we’re going to have the American form of democracy and the First Amendment is right at the core of it. This moment that we’re in right now, it goes way beyond Jimmy Kimmel. It goes way beyond knocking comedians off the air. This is directly out of the authoritarian playbook. Control the media, do whatever you can to control the media so that only your message is getting out. If you look at authoritarians across the globe that’s exactly what they do. So if you want to control Nexstar or Sinclair or Fox News, whatever, and you can all of a sudden consume it all, you know subsume it all, then you have the only platform. You know, they always talk about the presidency as being the bully pulpit. well, if the bully pulpit is “you own everything,” then it’s impossible for people to, to fight back.

Charlie Kirk proved to everyone, at great personal cost, that highlighting radical ideas and magnifying the comments of prominent propagandists only serves to further discredit their cause. Left with no opposition, their ideas gradually shift minds in the wrong direction. As I write this, I’m looking over the top of my screen at an elderly couple wearing masks at O’Hare Airport like it’s 2020 all over again and they’ll never go out of style. I strongly suspect they regularly expose their eyes and ears to programming from MSNBC or other sources of political propaganda promoting brain rot. They may not subscribe to Captain K’s Corner, but if they did, they’d find me on the precipice of shredding Reiner’s desperate commentary bit by bit.

Exposed to sunlight, the paranoid ramblings of prominent voices who contribute little of value to society will shrivel up and die. It is incumbent upon you to express these points of disagreement to your family members and acquaintances who parrot lines like Reiner spewed yesterday.

I. The Constitution Stands

The entire federal government is founded upon the 1787 Constitution and its amendments. While interpretation has been a persistent issue in the judicial system, it is neither Republicans nor Trump who are constantly railing against the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, and it certainly wasn’t the Trump administration that denied countless January 6 detainees the right to fair and speedy trials as guaranteed in the Bill of Rights. For the most part, Republicans are staunch defenders of free speech, while left-wingers lobby the government to clamp down on “hate speech” that is generally based on fact, not hate. There is no clearer example of the disparity between the two Americas available than watching millions of American conservatives correct the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, on her statements regarding “hate speech.” Hate speech is protected speech, like it or not. In fact, one of Rachel’s Republican colleagues, Alex Kolodin, is a Jewish Arizona State Representative who refuses to endorse hate speech legislation of any type, including that designed to curb perceived antisemitism.

There is a difference between using hate speech to merely hate, and crossing a line into issuing threats, which of course requires intervention; however, as I wrote in my missive justifying job losses for those chuckling at Kirk’s fate and the grief of his family, the Constitution only prevents the government from coming against you for your speech. You may still face private consequences for stupidity and poor choices, as thousands have discovered in recent weeks. The only way the Constitution is going away, Rob, is if the federal government itself ceased to exist.

II. Not a Democracy, but a Republic

Let’s face it – if a Democrat wins, our “democracy” is healthy. If they lose, “democracy” is in crisis. Benjamin Franklin once said, “Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch.” He is also the same figure who, according to legend, told Elizabeth Willing Powel, a close confidante of George Washington’s, that the American people were being given a “Republic” – if only they could keep it.