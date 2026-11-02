Since these elections are held in a midterm, predictability is a difficult thing to come by. Projections online vary widely, ranging from historic Democratic wins (some not seen since the 1930s) to Republicans expanding the Senate majority.

I’m here to give you what I believe is a balanced view free of polling noise and narrative propaganda.

ENTRY POINT

Practically all analysts of all ideological backgrounds agree on the starting point:

44 Republican/43 Democrat

Florida, thanks to the Democrats’ poor candidate, will be a bigger blowout than it would have been against Alexander Vindman. You can read about it here:

REPUBLICAN TIER ONE