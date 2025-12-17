Last month, I suggested I would stay out of the feud between Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Trump in a somewhat conciliatory piece written to get the point across that there is too much country to save to get mired in the belief that one person alone will save it all.

What I didn’t foresee is that Greene would become a darling of the American left in her efforts to played “scorned woman,” dashing from studio to studio and, if I had to guess, prepping a tell-all book to tell everyone just how pissed off she is. I always gave her the benefit of the doubt, even when she blew everyone off at the major election integrity summits in which she was afforded a stage.

I know plenty of people on the right, or adjacent to the right, who are frustrated with the President over a variety of issues, some warranted and some not, some in his control and others far outside of it. The purpose of Captain K’s Corner isn’t to blow smoke, and I’ve warned of the cost of continued slow-rolling on election reform (my key focus area). This journal, in contrast, doesn’t relay every gripe found online and magnify them to areas that no longer exist within the established boundaries of political discourse.

Today’s article contrasts the actions of one U.S. Representative (Greene) and one U.S. Senator (Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman), both in the news in the past 24 hours for two different reasons. One appears to know the score, and the other either doesn’t, or is purposely being used to sow discord. Let’s jump in:

GREENE

When she’s not busy hanging with Code Pink radicals (anti-war is good, extreme left is not) or hooking and jabbing with the cackling hens on “The View,” you can count on finding her these days on her apology tour in front of any camera from the mainstream media she criticized for years while basking in the accolades of the grassroots right. Yesterday, she sat down with fake news connoisseur Kaitlan Collins of CNN to trash the President:

I’d like to point something out, Just last week, and I think the dam is breaking, many Republicans may not have called him out, but last week 13 Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn one of President Trump’s executive orders, which enabled him to fire federal workers. We also saw Indiana Republicans vote against redistricting. He didn’t call any of them traitors and call for primaries against them, but I would like to say that is a sign where you’re seeing Republicans, they’re entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun and that Republicans will go in all in for themselves in order to save their own reelections.

Trump has come to blows with plenty of respected Republican figures in past years who have come back around and recognized the importance of working with the President, whether for legitimate purposes, or to save their own reelection campaigns. I can think of no greater example than Ron DeSantis, who threw in the towel on the rivalry in 2024 because he knew going against Trump was the best way into irrelevance within the party. DeSantis, still young, remains in the discussion as a future Republican presidential candidate; if he felt his best play to increase his chances was to turn into an open critic as a sitting governor, like John Kasich did, then he would do that. He has not.

No one is asking Greene not to have an opinion, but she’s coming off as insincere and spiteful rather than constructive. Someone can’t do a 180-degree turn from going “Trump, Trump, Trump” for five years and riding his coattails on the ballot to sitting around on communist programming apologizing to people who cheered Charlie Kirk’s death without drawing serious questions. Greene is right on a number of issues, so if what I’m saying offends you, put your pistol back in its holster. I think her opinions on visas are correct, and she accurately understands the undercurrent of skepticism among sub-50 Republican demographics about foreign policy, foreign aid, and America’s relationship with Israel, which will be critical for fielding any coalition in the next 20 years.