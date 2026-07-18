Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The prophetic angle matters because it forces a deeper question: does God honor fraud dressed up as authority? The centurion understood authority because he lived under it and exercised it lawfully. America’s founders understood authority because they rejected the divine right of kings and placed civil power in the people. Election theft is therefore not just fraud. It is usurpation. It is counterfeit authority. If prophets said Trump won and then retreated when the media declared Biden legitimate, perhaps the lesson is that sight failed where faith should have stood. The answer now is not mysticism without evidence. It is evidence with courage: receipts, audits, prosecutions, clean elections, and a renewed understanding that illegitimate power has no moral claim over a free people.

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