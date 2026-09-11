Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
15h

I heard the crashes on September 11 from Worth Street, seven blocks from Ground Zero. I watched people jump and got covered in the shitstorm. Twenty-five years later, I stand with Keshel in refusing to let remembrance become an annual substitute for resolve. Saving this republic requires work between elections: exposing corruption, defending speech, demanding equal justice, and raising children who understand liberty. Faith in God must sustain us when victories disappear, and the work gets lonely. Our Constitution deserves defenders who keep showing up. We have a country and a civilization to save. I intend to do my part.

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Dean R Marshall's avatar
Dean R Marshall
15h

CaptK is the only 'newsletter' where every word is read, every article, and is consistently well worth that investment of time. A songwriter friend brought realization last year that his best lyrics, and those of others, required being willing to bare their soul. Thank you, CaptK, for being willing to again bare your soul and thus bring significant benefits for your readers.

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