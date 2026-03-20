Announcement: The American War on Election Corruption has been published for two weeks, and has now hit #1 on THREE Amazon bestseller lists. Get your copy here, and if you’ve already ordered, please leave a review on Amazon and consider buying extras for friends and family. Please send any event requests to kesler.holly@gmail.com.

I made a lot of enemies in 2021 when I first obtained a large online platform. The big fuss was all about the 2020 election, and the political right was divided into two camps:

Group A: Nothing else matters

Group B: Move on

Elections are a big enough deal to me that this newsletter has been humming along for four years now, and I have a popular book out on that particular topic available in multiple formats, including audio. I still don’t believe we can maintain a constitutional republic without confidence our elections are fair, and the urgency is palpable as the Senate debates the SAVE America Act.

My commentary is usually focused on election reform or geopolitical events, particularly those involving military conflict or strategic problem solving related to America’s standing in the 21st century. I leave medical freedom, J6 justice, social issues, and other topics to those who command the subject, so as not to interfere with those I respect and to ensure people don’t think I run a scattershot system of filling up your inbox. Marketing my new book has been a productive experience for me, because I’ve been on everyone’s shows across all factions, and have learned to deflect the texts or emails going something like, “I can’t believe you went on so-and-so’s show, because someone online said they’re bad.”

General Flynn’s impact in my journey is detailed in The American War on Election Corruption. He and the late, great Boone Cutler authored Introduction to 5GW: The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare, in 2022, and I highly recommend you read that book. To help you understand what fifth-generation warfare is, you need to first understand the first four generations:

First: hand to hand, swords, catapults, and other stabbing and striking instruments (for example, the Battle of Hastings)

Second: gunpowder age (for example, the Battle of Antietam)

Third: planes, armor, and more advanced strategies for outmaneuvering the enemy (for example, the Battle of the Marne)

Fourth : the nuclear age (for example, the bombing of Japan, or the Cold War)

Fifth: non-kinetic warfare (for example, PSYOPs and deep fakes)

The attempts to attack the rising MAGA/America First movement from the left have utterly failed for a decade. It resulted in everyone making fun of deranged, white liberal women, everyone else with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and more minorities voting for a Republican presidential nominee in 2024 than any time in more than a half-century. This fact requires the attacks to splinter that movement, begun by the original Tea Party and punctuated by the rise of Trump, from the right. The main weapon of war for the enemy is to wield narrative and information in a way that breaks the brains of their opponents. Welcome to 5GW.

So, here’s how to keep your brain together as you navigate the information war: