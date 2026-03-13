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One reason I encourage everyone to form their own opinions, become capable of defending them, and be open to changing their minds on any controversial topic is because you will become reprogrammed in the digital age if you don’t learn those skills. I’ve personally known people who have become radicalized on X over various topics, failing to understand there is almost always “the truth” found in between the extreme positions algorithms stake out.

All things Israel or Middle East are controversial right now. There are some who swear Israel can do no wrong, and others who swear they are the source of all evil in the world. Both of these positions are incorrect, and I invite you to join me as an equal opportunity skeptic of all governments, including our own. America, owing to the demands of realpolitik, has a place front and center at the board table of the world. Read this piece, now open for all, to understand where I’m coming from:

All military actions pertaining to Iran and Venezuela ultimately link to China, and its ambitions for the 21st century. A world dominated by China is a dark place with no regard for human freedoms. This is not to say that we must engage in prolonged conflicts across the world; but it is to say that failing to prepare for a Chinese superpower capable of dominating the world and controlling its economy is a disaster, and most certainly not America First.

I am going to walk you through real levels of support, gauged not only through polling, but through what I’ve measured with my own eyes and ears, as to how things stack up so far in the first two weeks of Operation Epic Fury - otherwise known as the complete military rout of Iran’s conventional forces and, most importantly, defensive infrastructure.

True Support for Epic Fury

A new poll by McLaughlin and Associates measures majority (51%) support among the American electorate for operations in Iran, including 86% (!) among Republican voters. McLaughlin is a strong pollster, for the record: