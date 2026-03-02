If you thought the political right’s fallout over the Charlie Kirk shooting was bad, wait and see how things turn out over the Iran shellacking if it goes on much longer (which I think it will, at least for 10 days or so). As I indicated in Saturday’s article, I consider these four things keys to a successful operation:

No conventional forces deployed on the ground (GOOD SO FAR)

Khamenei and line of succession eliminated (ONGOING)

Pro-West head of state in power (WAITING)

Economic benefit to the United States (WAITING)

My article correctly predicted the demise of Ayatollah Khamenei based on the image of the bombing site, which has caused peak derangement on the left and part of the right based on a scan of the online environment. Polarization over issues has set in within the various political factions, and has created an environment in which one must strictly adhere to one pure position rather than assess the full spectrum of the world as it is, and it is breaking brains.

I had this happen in life once, when I went on a “paleo” diet. I didn’t just go on that diet; I purged every last item not considered part of that diet to the point I wasn’t even fun to go out anywhere with. It became a religion. I no longer eat that diet and enjoy a well-rounded one in which I’m not worried about eating a piece of cake at a kid’s birthday party, or a slice of pizza watching a game. The same needs to happen in the political world.

You see, I am an Army intelligence veteran. My job is to see the world as it is, and that requires an understanding of realpolitik. Realpolitik doesn’t have to make sense. America was allied with the Soviet Union in World War II for the singular purpose of winning the war, and damn near blew each other off Earth by 1948. I am watching people online accuse those who see the Iran effort for what it is of being compromised Israeli assets, and I myself have also been accused of being an Israel (and by extension, Jewish) hater for having frank opinions about the world as it is today and not trusting any foreign nation, including those our government considers “allies.” I feel this way because foreign policy is a strange discipline understood by few, as noted above, not because of my opinions about people (and their ideologies, religions, or ethnicities) who live in any of these countries.

I lost a years long friendship last year with a Jewish conservative because I dared commend Jewish Arizona GOP State Representative Alex Kolodin for voting against an anti-Semitic hate speech bill last year, and received this message:

Anyone not thinking emotionally should back Representative Kolodin, unless they want to live in a place resembling the United Kingdom in which anyone can move to call anything “hate speech” and have you locked away like our distant cousins have been for saying things online the authorities deem a threat to peaceful society. Needless to say, any issue remotely related to Israel today brings with it peak emotional energy. You have the Ted Cruzes of the world who think Israel can do no wrong, and then you have guys like this on Truth Social telling me that I’m a traitor for assessing this kinetic conflict like an adult:

Wait, I want Americans to die for Zionism? Or maybe, after a few more points, I can explain why I believe President Trump is ripping out the Iranian menace - because I trust no government. I don’t trust my own government (nor should you, nor does the President - although I think they’re capable of more good than usual for the time being), I don’t trust Israel’s government, and I don’t trust any foreign government. I am an equal opportunity hater when it comes to the governments of the world, and there would be no such thing as “classified” intelligence if other nations’ governments could be trusted.

Even poor Rachel is getting hit by psychopaths online for pointing out how many former Trump supporters now siding exclusively with Thomas Massie and the “look at me” sorority girl, Marjorie Taylor Greene, appear to be rooting for the Iranian regime:

DoBetterAZ.com (@jill_arizona) is Jill Henderson from Pima County, Arizona, who was part of Rachel’s team in 2022 when she (Rachel) was first elected. Jill has Rachel’s cell phone number but finds it a better use of time to sit on X, call her a “bitch,” and share left-wing content all day now that she’s finally finished publicly burning all her MAGA gear for clicks. She’s still busy this morning rattling off to an audience watching her snap, crackle, and pop - because algorithms have broken her brain and made her view anyone who doesn’t march in lockstep with her exact opinions as an enemy - yelling into an abyss with practically zero interaction except for this acknowledgement, so thousands of Pima County peers can see the spectacle firsthand. Update: Jill is currently stalking all of Rachel’s social media. It’s always in the eyes:

Psychotic woman looking for attention and obsessing over someone she disagrees with

This is my long monologue for getting to my ultimate point - that is, in order to understand the current military operation in Iran, you must divorce it from your feelings pertaining to Israel, no matter if they are good or bad. If you’re looking for a place to park your feelings, you could always be like me and not trust any foreign government and accept the fact that global strategy and foreign policy makes no sense, and never has.

The Long-Term Purpose of Regime Eradication