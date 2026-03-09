Announcement: The American War on Election Corruption has been a smash hit in the early going, and if success is sustained, will enter the mainstream. Get your copy here, and if you’ve already ordered, please leave a review on Amazon and consider buying extras for friends and family. Please send any event requests to kesler.holly@gmail.com.

Too many people make the mistake of discounting what the enemy has to say when they’re examining the bigger picture of a given topic. When everyone was excited about Kristi Noem’s visit to Maricopa County last month, Stephen Richer basically said, “Sorry, too late!”

Richer, the drama-queen Maricopa County “Republican” recorder ousted by Justin Heap, didn’t actually oversee the 2020 election in the county. He won his race for that office against another notorious character, Adrian Fontes, who became Secretary of State in an election Richer did handle (countywide) two years later. The two of them have done a phony Uniparty dance for years pushing back against those of us who can tell Maricopa County is arguably the Mordor of the election kingdom:

While nothing important came out of Noem’s visit to Maricopa County, it did foreshadow big news. As I was getting ready to go to bed last night, someone fired over a link from John Solomon’s Just the News, containing an article stating that the FBI secretly seized Maricopa County’s election records:

The FBI is expanding its criminal probe into suspected election irregularities, secretly obtaining a large tranche of voting records from Arizona’s largest county with a recent grand jury subpoena, multiple people familiar with the probe told Just the News. The sources, who spoke only on condition of anonymity because of the secrecy of the grand jury probe, said FBI agents are receiving gigabytes of electronic election data from Maricopa County, about a month after the bureau first disclosed an investigation into election irregularities by raiding a warehouse near Atlanta and seizing ballots from the 2020 election conducted in Fulton County, Georgia’s largest metropolis. The subpoena comes five years after the GOP-led Arizona state Senate conducted a lengthy investigation into the 2020 election and concluded there were significant irregularities.

I sensed the Noem bluff last month was a feint maneuver, and wrote the following piece, which I’ve unlocked for all free subscribers reading to this point:

There was no “shock and awe” raid of Maricopa County carried out as we saw in Fulton County, Georgia, but according to Solomon, a grand jury has authorized the seizure of electronic voter data from Maricopa - which accounts for more than 60% of statewide votes under the hawkish eyes of a corrupt Board of Supervisors.

So, what do the Feds have now if all the ballots are destroyed?