Sometimes, the most important clues get lost in the noise of everyday hustle and bust. This time, a slip-up by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and his follow-on commentary suggests Democrat brass are worried about Trump’s blue city crackdowns for more reasons than we initially feared. They drone on and on about protecting “immigrant communities” and have learned about states’ rights since federal overreach no longer favors them, and while the irony is thick, the rampant corruption is thicker.

Never forget the illustrious words of Senator Bob Dole, who published a farewell letter to America in 2021 with a beautiful shot at the Windy City:

I also confess that I am a bit curious to learn if I am correct in thinking that Heaven will look a lot like Kansas, and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will be able to vote in Chicago.

Dole would be 102 today if he were still with us, so if he has a quip like that on his way out, it should be a sign that cheating and corruption have been generational in Chicago. For any lurkers who will try to troubleshoot this article, I’ve already documented 19th century election fraud in my profile of Boss Tweed, who was eventually taken down by the efforts of relentless freedom fighters and cartoonists.

On September 5, Pritzker went on “The Briefing” with Jen Psaki and vomited out the following statement about current federal law and immigration enforcement efforts in Chicago:

We know what it’s about, and it has nothing to do with fighting crime, and it has - honestly - sending theNational Guard in has nothing to do with immigration either. It, what it has to do with is, he’s trying to set the stage for interference in the elections in 2026 and 2028.

If you’re wondering why this didn’t get more airtime, I am confident the story was suppressed by the murder of Charlie Kirk and the subsequent investigation and fallout. Less than two weeks later, the rotund Pritzker gave an interview to Dasha Burns for Politico and echoed many of the same sentiments, such as:

I think it’s not very far away from him offering and providing the military to protect the polling places across America, but particularly in blue states and blue cities, with the idea that they could confiscate the ballot boxes if they think there is fraud in the election.

To the mind of this intelligence officer, Pritzker’s posturing signals three things:

I. Democrats Hedging Bets

Oddsmakers are continuously downgrading the odds of Democrats flipping the House, which should be a near certainty according to the past nine decades of electoral history. More than a year before Election Day, Democrats are accusing Trump of trying to “steal” the elections, which they desperately need to win to remain relevant as a political entity.

Most of the blame is dished out over the redistricting circus, but now that immigration efforts are being undertaken, the Democrats are creating a seriously confusing stream of messaging, leading us to the next logical question…

II. Are Illegals Voting?