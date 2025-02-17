Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Vito Andolini's avatar
Vito Andolini
Feb 17, 2025

Gary Peters DID NOT win his Michigan Senate seat in 2020.

It was stolen for him.

John James never should have conceded.

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James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
Feb 18, 2025

You’ve paid a lot of dues, Seth. There’s a payday ahead.

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