Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5m

This is why Republicans cannot get lazy and cannot tolerate RINO sleepwalking. Registration numbers are a battlefield report, not a victory parade. Florida shows what happens when a state goes hard red and stays organized. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Iowa, and New Hampshire are where the war gets decided. Democrats are bleeding in some places, surging around primaries in others, and still capable of weaponizing urban machines, independents, and ballot fog. The answer is not panic. It is registration, precinct work, clean rolls, voter ID, proof of citizenship, hard deadlines, same-day voting, and relentless MAGA candidate recruitment. The registration battlefield rewards the side that acts early. Stop chasing polls. Build the electorate.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Seth Keshel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture