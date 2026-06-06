Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

This is not just horse-race trivia. Voter registration is infrastructure, and infrastructure decides whether the Red-Green coalition and its Democrat enablers can be stopped before they burrow deeper into American institutions.

Florida is the model. The state’s official data confirms Republicans hold a large active-voter registration advantage over Democrats, which matches Keshel’s argument that Florida has become the premier GOP superstate. That matters because Florida is not merely a state. It is the proof of concept for what happens when people flee blue-state decay, reject the politics they escaped, and register accordingly.

Nevada is the warning light. Keshel notes Democrats gained in May, largely out of Clark County, and Republicans still hold only a narrow registration edge. That means the state remains a live battlefield where ballot mechanics, registration drives, and urban political machinery matter. Pennsylvania is the stress test. Official state resources track county-level registration by party, and the real question is whether temporary primary-season Democratic gains fade once the campaign machinery cools.

North Carolina remains dangerous because the Senate race is real, the voter rolls are close, and the state board publishes updated registration data weekly. Keshel’s point that Republicans need every advantage there should be taken seriously.

The larger point is this: the Democrat Party is no longer just another party with different tax policy. It is the political vehicle enabling the Red-Green coalition, open-border pressure, DEI rule, anti-police agitation, anti-Israel radicalism, and institutional capture. Registration is one of the places where that machine can be measured and confronted. Watch the rolls. Build the rolls. Defend the rolls. Lose the rolls, and the rest follows.

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
3h

Washoe Co. NV update, 6/5/26 - Active Registered data, 91,724 Dems; 101,769 Rep; 104,793 NP; 23,009 Other = 321, 355 Total Voters. 322,132 Mail Ballots sent. More Ballots than Voters. Trump won Clark Co. and Washoe Co. on Election Day 2024. However, after Election Day, kept counting Mail-in Ballots in Clark and Washoe, and Trump lost in both Washoe and Clark, but still won the state for Electoral Vote.

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