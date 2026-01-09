I posted my annual “Ten Bold Predictions” for 2026 on New Year’s Day; while no one saw Trump’s operation against Venezuela and Nicolas Maduro in the cards, a few of the predictions are not nearly as difficult to predict. Left-wing violence, a common denominator for all leftist groups everywhere for all time, is an increasing threat and one that is now flirted with by American Democrats, ranging from subversives like Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly to Minnesota’s deranged governor, Tim Walz, whose political demise I profiled Monday.

Here is what I had to say in my New Year’s Day prediction:

VII. The Global Left Will Grow Increasingly Violent Every now and then, a right-winger snaps, blows a few people away, and then suck starts his own firearm. The media milk it for all it is worth, rally around banning guns, and brand the right as violent and extreme; however, most of the time when there is extreme violence, there’s a left-wing nut job behind. Senators like Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, plus their accomplices from the House, are indeed subversives in that they know full well encouraging the military to disobey the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of Defense (or War) amounts to seditious behavior designed to undermine the chain of command. When Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, or any number of left-wing media personalities refer to the American right as fascistic, genocidal, or use terms like “Nazi” to describe it, they know they are encouraging deadly violence.

The American left no longer occupy the driver’s seat in the political debate. They are being drowned by voter registration figures putting them at an increasing disadvantage, identity/DEI politics is failing, and minority men are tired of hearing hectoring women telling them how misogynistic they are. The President would carry every state he won in November 2024 in an election held today, and likely a few more. Across the world, nationalists are being elected to replace the old order. The same scum who cheered the death of Charlie Kirk occupy every city of every country of every continent, from brain dead radical leftist lawyers in Lincoln, Nebraska, to communist sympathizers in Budapest, Hungary. They, inspired by saboteurs within their own governments and talking heads behind a TV camera, will not go down without a fight. I predict 2026 will include substantial escalation of violent left-wing rhetoric and, unfortunately, several acts of political violence.

There are, of course, distinguishing factors of left-wing violence. There is the violence that takes place as part of daily living in a Democrat-run city, committed passively by their constituents among the ruins of their once great cities. Those are not motivated by political ideology, but rather the impulses of evil carried out when enforcement of the law is too lax. Then there are the killings motivated by the irresistible urge to punish one’s enemies in defense of a political ideology or worldview that is so unpopular, it must be asserted by force rather than widespread appeal.

I can hear my critics now - but what about the Unabomber or Timothy McVeigh!?

There are many worldviews out there that are inconsistent with maintaining civil society. Anti-government worldviews so extreme they result in the detonations of buildings full of children, like the federal building in Oklahoma City, are evil, too. Now that this disclaimer is out of the way, there is the one mainstream ideology with its back against the wall in American culture:

Leftism.

That ideology, represented currently by the Democrat Party, is:

Getting crushed in voter registration all throughout the country

Seeing its immigration and DEI goals crushed by the Trump 47 administration

Watching tinpot dictators like Maduro get tossed

Having men abandon its coalition in record numbers

The final point, as it progresses, leaves a surplus of psychotic white women, just like the ones celebrating with a glass of wine on TikTok when Charlie Kirk was cut down. Or, if you’ve paid attention to the news in the past two days:

Look, I don’t like to celebrate death. I didn’t like it when they did it about Charlie’s, and I’m not going to start now that Renee Good was shot. The right will see what it wants to see on the shooting video, and so will the left (although it was clear that she accelerated with an officer in front of her vehicle). Unfortunately for us all, the left now sees a trigger event, the spark it needs to get the party started in the usual hellholes.

Said hellholes are Minneapolis, Portland, and a few others at the moment, all with a penchant for major violence (remember the “Summer of Love”). This demonstrates the key difference between the American right and the American left; when Kirk was shot, not one single city or suburban enclave was burned to the ground, and no random hippies or urban dwellers were pummeled into oblivion on city streets. When the left gets its trigger event, they cash in.

As the left dials up the crazy in 2026, in accordance with my prediction, the average doofus should be able to understand why it is so dangerous when sitting Senators put out calls for seditious behavior within the military ranks. The left are busy plotting a color revolution while far too many on the right ignore all the warning signs because they don’t want to sound extreme or prone to alarmism.

Either way, when I was a young Army officer, a commander told me never to escalate a problem to his attention without having a solution in mind. Here are three very important things you can do to keep your family safe from escalating left-wing violence:

I. Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield

“IPB” for short. This pertains to staying informed and thinking a few steps ahead of your enemy. A good example would be using the “No Kings” online information sources to spot protest sites and plan activities accordingly. Need to go downtown to handle a court appearance, go shopping, or show guests around to some of your favorite spots? When trigger items for the left have recently occurred, a little research can keep you from getting caught up in a mess or ending up as collateral damage.