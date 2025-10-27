If the usual talking heads were trying to sell me on a permanent government shutdown, they’ve made their case loud and clear. With a diminished stream of drama, requiring hundreds of astroturfed “No Kings” rallies to keep alive at all, media and politicians alike have to come up with something to keep their brainwashed masses engaged in the constant turmoil of U.S. political life.

They can’t cover things that would paint the administration in a good light, such as this weekend’s peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, or the continued success of reuniting millions of foreigners with their families in faraway lands, so someone had to figure out which angle to drive home nonstop as Americans start winding down the 2025 year. The person in charge of making that outrage pick this month threw a dart that stuck right on:

New White House ballroom.

Tens of millions of Americans suffering from a left-wing mental state are now being flooded with round-the-clock messaging convincing them that any future family members, or perhaps newly arriving immigrants, will be unable to stand at the center point of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and peer through the security fence to see the famous residence of the most important office holder in the world and get that must-have photo from a trip to our nation’s capital.

Here is an accurate depiction of what is being demolished to make way for a privately funded ballroom, which is the latest in a long line of presidential alterations to the White House complex:

For your convenience and emotional needs if you wish to share this article with your men’s group or Sunday school friends, I have blacked out some of the crass descriptive language found in the graphic above, which correctly identifies (in the bottom right corner) which portion of the complex is being demolished to make way for the new addition.

What the Outrage Means

Bowling alleys, basketball courts, and swimming pools are completely okay, but a ballroom for putting on celebrations or hosting foreign dignitaries is most certainly unacceptable - at least in the eyes of those who consider the President a “king,” which is perhaps one of the dumbest concepts the anti-Trump left has conceived of since the man became a political figure over a decade ago.