In my travels across our country speaking on the subject of election integrity, I often tell the story of how I got into “all of this.” It all started in the wee morning hours of November 4, 2020. I was so utterly shell-shocked by what I was watching occur with that election, that I spent the entire day numb. No appetite, no sleep. No will to do anything other than feel sorry for myself and ponder the fear of an uncertain future.

Then, on November 5, I had my awakening moment. I believe it had to have been the call of the Holy Spirit to put on the armor and stand up for what I knew was right. God wrote the rest of my story. Right now, I’m waiting on my next “November 5” to roll around. I’d be lying to you if I told you I don’t feel that flicker of doubt and fear within me after last night’s electoral bloodbath.

People are looking to place blame for last night. Was it Trump? Was it Thune? How much of this can be attributed to the political pendulum, which is what I’ve been referring to as the likeliest cause for what I saw as a Democrat House takeover, or have people been radicalized to burn it down?

I’m about to take today’s post down a very personal pathway. On November 5, 2024, I posted this:

In it, I called all 312 electoral votes correctly for president. In doing so, I trumped The New York Times, which had written a special hit piece just for me the month before. People were blown away by the level of research and how I could account for each county’s ballot counts based on what type of laws are on the books. I have maintained since the early days of the Trump 47 administration, even when people were still happy, that Democrats would likely win the House. Yesterday, I gave them a range up to 229. They have now not only reached that number, but have surpassed it and taken many seats in such crimson-shaded Trump-won territory that not even the most ardent leftists online would have expected to gain. But now, I’m a “garbage analyst” to some because I expected the Senate to behave like it did in 2018, with states aligning with presidential baselines despite many competitive House seats flipping. Not even the most disenchanted people on the right expected to lose some of the Senate seats that were lost last night, or lose the ones they were worried about by the margins by which they were lost.

This wave cleaned out a lot of dead weight within the Republican Party. Unfortunately, it also took out a lot of amazing freedom fighters. Despite being one of the most highly regarded voices for liberty in any legislature anywhere, Rachel is going to lose her seat here in Arizona, along with her running mate, a talented guy named John Winchester who had been looking to knock the Democrat out of the other (Arizona has two representatives per legislative district). I turned down an opportunity to do Election Night with Dan Bongino in his studio because this time around, I wanted to be with my wife at her watch party. We came into it together, and we went out of it together. What she said to me last night is something I want you to take to heart.

We left the watch party after it became a funeral, with everyone watching the results come in while being heckled and jeered by leftists who crashed the event. After we left, I missed my turns many times and drove past my exit twice trying to get us home - all in a state of shock. The thing I admire about Rachel the most is that she hates politics, isn’t owned by lobbyists and special interests, and only wanted to run this once more out of hope of serving with Andy Biggs, who also lost. I masked my feelings because she’s the one who put her life on hold to run to represent We The People, but she leaned over to me when we laid down last night and said, “What’s the verse you always remind me of?”

I thought for a minute, then said: For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

2 Timothy 1:7. This, from the lady who did everything warranting reelection yet stands to be swept out of office in a giant wave, with Democrats taking legislative majorities here for the first time in many decades.

I am a truly rich man and no election outcome changes that.

There will be time to analyze results. It will be hard, infuriating, and arduous - but necessary. We are afforded our rights to address our grievances with government by political means. Those who do not wish to take part in the political process invite an accelerated destruction of the concept of self-government, and will be greatly troubled by what I believe is right around the corner. It will be a period of tribulation that will break more minds than all of the chaotic events of the past 18 months, including the killing of Charlie Kirk and all of the insane conspiracy theories that emerged from that event.

Two years ago, we were celebrating. Trump had returned to office, and brought majorities in both chambers with him. Now, despite the Senate map being overwhelmingly against Democrats and the House appearing to afford only a modest majority, things were far worse than anyone could have imagined. My expected margins for Republicans I favored in all Senate seats that were lost were slim, but in line with the 2018 baselines.

A lot of you are angry. But if we are supposed to have a spirit of power, love, and sound mind, then I can’t help but wonder if last night’s outcomes were ordained to tell us to stop finding our security in election wins and rely on the only power that can truly transform society. We have been trying to stave off our political demise for years. Now we get to come face to face with that which we fear, and the person in the mirror is responsible for how we respond to that.

You can and should take time to feel the sting of defeat. It is part of what makes you human, and as much as I hate it, it is nowhere near the most painful event in my life. I said goodbye to a terminally ill father when I was 25 years old so I could go spend a year in Afghanistan, knowing I’d never see him again. Those times hardened me, and so did my own failings and lessons learned over the years. The human inside of me being called dumb for under-pricing the extent of the Democrat House victory I expected, and for expecting Republican Senate seats to resist a wave as they did in 2018, doesn’t want to face the day. I understand if you want to stop sponsoring my newsletter because I missed the impact on the Senate, but for those of you who choose to continue to support my work - I will carry on the fight once again and continue to give you my best efforts as a watchman on the wall.

It is when we think things are darkest that God does what no man can, and I trust in His provision for our country and our future.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption and the bestselling newsletter, Captain K’s Corner.