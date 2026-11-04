Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Music And Fiction's avatar
Music And Fiction
4h

Not speaking for anyone but myself, but I think last night was a humbling. We got arrogant. Our leader, President Trump, got arrogant.

And it cost us. It cost us in ways we never thought would happen.

I'll be honest in that I'm not sure what will come. We had tough times under Biden, and times under Obama. So we're kinda used to the tough times. 2 years of stalemate seems about right, but the next 2 years are likely going to set up for what's going to happen in the next 20. So we'll just need to see what is done.

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3 replies by Capt. Seth Keshel and others
Theresa Wagar's avatar
Theresa Wagar
4h

Thanks Seth. I’m not going anywhere and we will live to fight another day. Thanks for the reminder of one of my fav verses. It keeps coming up again lately. Let us turn our faces to the only One who can truly save us. At least we aren’t being eaten by lions yet.

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