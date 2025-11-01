Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas from Iowa's avatar
Thomas from Iowa
2h

Seth, that report made me wish we were back in 2024 on election night so we could relive the thrilling victory. I count as one of my favorite souvenirs the Challenge Coin you gave me at the Quad Cities Republican event you attended; it was a pleasure to meet you and hear you speaking live and in color. Thanks for reminding me of Roger Marris...as a seven year old baseball nut, I was all on board with Mantle, Marris and the Yankees! Grew up to be a Cub fan except for 2001 when I was working in Arizona and to everyone's amazement I picked the Diamondbacks to win it all in May (because my AZ associates were ribbing me about the Cubs).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture