Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Thompson's avatar
David Thompson
just now

Depending on how the IRGC responds (outward in vengeance or inward to retain the state) this may be an indication of prophecy fulfilled: https://foursignposts.com/

In either case, pray for the people involved, on our side and theirs, from the leaders to the cannon fodder, that they repent and seek to do God's will.

Reply
Share
Anna's avatar
Anna
just now

Thanks for your take. Let's pray this ends well, for both the U.S. and the Iranian people.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Seth Keshel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture