Four weeks ago, I recapped my 203 to 187 Republican advantage over 390 “safe” seats, and put my assessment on the 22 seats I call leaners.

Preliminary Evaluation of the 22 “Leaners” on the U.S. House Map Capt. Seth Keshel · Jun 26 You can get it right, and people forget about you the next day and call you crazy when you pop your head up for another round of predictions. That’s life in forecasting elections and world events. Slow and steady wins the race, and dumping entire models to keep up with Read full story

I am weighing a couple shifts between safe/leaner categories, but my combined assessment would still come out to 209 to 203 favoring the Republican Party before sorting decisive seats. Again, for the ratings system:

Safe: Seat unlikely to be competitive, normally with margins greater than 10 points in 2024.

Leaner: Competitive seat in which various fundamentals (such as a GOP-president midterm instead of a Democrat-president midterm) suggest the likely winner, although an upset could change things.

Decisive: In most cases, tight margins expected. Seats expected to align with the majority winner arranged near the tipping point. In other cases, seats like AK-AL (Alaska At-Large) are part of a decisive GOP hand, but not necessarily a decisive Democrat hand.

Seat Rankings

I have divided the remaining 23 seats, all decisive, into three camps. They are evaluated from a Republican lens, and are ranked as bullish, neutral, or bearish:

Bullish - Seats I evaluate to have a strong chance of going Republican in November based on incumbency, previous margin, candidate quality, voter registration/trend, and quality of election laws.

Neutral - Somewhere in between bullish and bearish, with outcomes largely uncertain.

Bearish - Seats I think are likely to be lost, particularly given 2026’s positioning as a GOP-president midterm. These seats, in most cases, have terrible election laws or have found their Republicans barely holding on in much better electoral climates.

Author’s Note: The following sections do not contain final predictions. Seat colors reflect the current incumbent party, and should not be interpreted as a predicted winner.

Bearish Seats

The good news: 5 of 7 Republican-held seats in the bearish category have an incumbent.

The bad news: With the exception of Nebraska, these states have some of the worst elections anywhere in America. Ballots will be counted in California and Washington for weeks - even into December.

CA-22: David Valadao is an incumbent Republican looking to hold on in a newly redrawn district in central California. Democrats took 59.3% of the primary vote. This is a very unlikely GOP hold and could arguably be listed as a Democrat leaner.

CA-48: Jim Desmond is the newly selected GOP nominee for this redrawn seat in Southern California. This will likely be the most competitive seat in California, and Democrats took 54.9% of the primary vote combined.

CO-8: Gabe Evans is seeking a second term as GOP incumbent. He upset his Democrat opponent in 2024 on the back of a massive Trump surge with Latinos in this district that spans three counties north of Denver. Colorado is a Universal Mail-In Voting state and a very slight shift back to the left, in line with voter registration, will flip this seat.

NE-2: Brinker Harding is replacing long-time GOP incumbent Don Bacon in a district Bacon barely held, even in good years. I am getting KS-3 vibes here in an increasingly slippery urban area that was redrawn recently, but not enough.

PA-7: First-term GOP incumbent Ryan Mackenzie defends against Bob Brooks. Mackenzie knocked out an incumbent by 1.0% in 2024 alongside a Trump statewide win. A Josh Shapiro imminent reelection blowout on the back of a serious mail collection campaign is a serious threat to this seat.

PA-10: Scott Perry ranks as one of the most endangered GOP reps in the country. Somehow he managed to nearly squander a comfortable 2022 victory and win his seat by just 1.2% in 2024, alongside Trump’s statewide win (how?). This is an area that has been shifting left by registration, so it seems like a long shot to me and the most likely Democrat flip in the Keystone State.

VA-2: GOP incumbent Jen Kiggans takes on Elaine Luria in a rematch. A flip of the coin from where I stand, perhaps with a little tailwind thanks to the redistricting referendum pissing everyone off. I don’t like the trend of Virginia Beach or the election laws.

WA-3: Polling looks bad for Democrat incumbent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez because she’s not far enough to the left, but if you know Washington State, you’re taking any good GOP polls with a grain of salt. She has a tough GOP opponent in Senate Minority Leader John Braun, but has the mail-in ballot collection apparatus that kept Joe Kent at bay working for her in a Democrat-favorable year.

Neutral Seats