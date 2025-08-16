Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

MST
1h

I’m in Maine. You are spot on. Susan is the least bad Senator we could come up with. Anyone else will be a disaster.

Vito Andolini
2h

The hard truth is we wouldn't need Susan Collins' seat if we had free and fair elections.

The way I see it they've stolen 10 Senate seats from us. Four and 2024, four more and 2022 and at least two in 2020.

Do you think my math is correct?

