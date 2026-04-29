Note to Readers: Please consider purchasing a copy of The American War on Election Corruption for your legislators. We are making good progress on the overall mission thanks to a number of motivated donors, like one who recently sponsored copies for every member of the Wisconsin legislature and a patriot from Cochise County who sponsored ten for Rachel to give to members of the Arizona House:

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You may have noticed I began rolling out my 2026 House previews earlier this month, starting with an overview of the “safe” seats in New England. As I make my way down the East Coast, I’m going to have to take a “wait and see” approach on two important states - Virginia and Florida. Despite not being a battleground state, I’ve had to spend an inordinate amount of time covering the Old Dominion because of the rampant corruption there. My latest coverage of Virginia is an autopsy of the redistricting referendum, which passed by roughly 3 points last Tuesday:

UPDATES

Virginia

Ken Cuccinelli was Johnny-on-the-spot when it came to legal recourse in Virginia, and he began putting truth bombs downrange immediately:

There’s always hope, and Ken Cuccinelli lays it out:

The first three points laid out by Cuccinelli, who nearly won the Virginia governorship in 2013, have to do with procedural items and timing-related complaints the court had every opportunity to rule on months ago. The fourth point, however, is the most effective:

Art. II, §6 requires that “every electoral district shall be composed of contiguous and compact territory.” The proposed congressional maps violate this contiguity requirement (rather badly).

The next day (April 22), a judge in Tazewell County put a stop to any certification of the referendum’s results. This sent the online left into a tailspin, and just two days ago, the Virginia Supreme Court began hearing arguments about the referendum (such as those Cuccinelli outlines above). Jonathan Turley has pointed out Attorney General Jay Jones’s weakness in defending the ridiculous language used for the referendum, and the legality of even launching such a ballot measure:

Uncertainty over this process has made its way into the betting markets. Polymarket bettors are bailing out of their once-certain positions that the 10-1 Democrat map was going to be in play in November:

The best indicator that the Democrat takeover is in serious peril is yesterday’s announcement that the Virginia Supreme Court declined to lift Tazewell’s injunction.