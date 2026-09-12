Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
just now

Romney in 2012 was no different than McCain in 2008 - they were told to throw the race and they did, albeit in very different ways! Was it for money? Were they blackmailed? Did they just want the adulation of the permanent political class and the mainstream media who never fail to call them "honorable men" for their refusal to actually try to win?

Andy Biggs is following the same pattern. He is barely even mounting a campaign, against an unlikable opponent, with a history of questionable associations and bad decisions. And Arizona will get the same results as Romney did in 2012 - people will just stay home and Hobbs will win, because her opponent couldn't be bothered to actually get dirty and fight to win!

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
5m

Captain , AMERICANS have always loved being on the winning side of everything ! It’s been inherit in our DNA since George + the gang started fighting the “ Red Coats .” This governors race is no different , Hobbs ( a witch in a white dress) is fighting like George did , hit + run till the opponent is bleeding to much to recover ! ANDY NEEDS TO GO SCORCHED EARTH OR as you + I see loose in the Maricopa controlled voting booth of Hobbs 2 assistants who did the same to Kari Lake in 2022 , Bob George + his assistant ! Nothing says “I Lost “ like Apathy on the candidates part . ANDY GET OFF YOUR ARSE !

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