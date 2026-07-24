I took a lot of heat for all of my 2020 election assessments, especially my recalculated margins based on legitimate trends based on historical change and voter registration. One of my “would have been close” assessments was for New Jersey, where I assumed Joe Biden would have only beaten Donald Trump by +5.5%, not the ridiculous +15.9% margin that was certified:

That assessment was based on Trump’s enormous vote gain over his 2016 performance and other analytical holes my methodology accounts for. And, what do you know? In 2024, with the ballot collection dialed down substantially, here’s where the Harris-Trump race came in:

Harris +5.9%.

I had very similar accountings manifest with Virginia, Illinois, and California, among other states. As I’ve laid out in The American War on Election Corruption, these states run elections that are rigged by which laws they carry on the books, primarily:

Automatic Voter Registration

Universal Mail-In Voting (or expanded mail-in voting)

Ballot Harvesting

New Jersey has had Automatic Voter Registration since 2018, and it had enough time to detonate any remaining integrity in the state’s voter roll prior to Biden’s enormous ballot explosion defying all previous Democrat growth potential. They don’t have Universal postal voting, but in 2020, more than 90% of the vote came through the mail thanks to the state’s Democrat leaders pulling out all the stops to ensure there would be no chance of a Trump upset (remember, Trump kicked the tires on the Garden State before COVID-19 hit). Ballot harvesting, as I described in the book with a major DOJ bust in New Jersey under Biden, is criminalized - but hard to detect and certainly at work as proven by convictions.

Which brings us to the first fruits of Trump’s primetime address held on July 16 and made evident by Governor Mikie Sherrill rushing to cover her ass this week. I have made my address summary piece available to all for reference: