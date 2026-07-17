I live in two universes most of the time. This is the curse of “knowing too much.” Now that President Trump’s address has wrapped, I am in the clear to tell you I knew what was coming down the pike beforehand. I was part of a small group given access to this information in order to help shape the information space.

Storm Clouds Gather Around Thursday Night Capt. Seth Keshel · Jul 15 President Trump is set to address the nation tomorrow evening on a matter of grave importance. Leaks and media coverage are all over the place, but they seem to have the range dialed in: election interference. Be mindful that engagement seekers online are willing to throw out Read full story

All five points of the speech unfolded exactly as we were told they would. Here they are:

Proof of foreign tampering within election infrastructure (primarily China, but other nations included) dating back to 2018 and impacting the 2020 presidential election

Intelligence community concealed the breach(es) from President Trump’s first administration

Proof that electronic voting systems can be manipulated, Venezuela named

Identification of registration fraud, focused on Michigan, occurring in the 2020 election (also concealed for years)

Proof of non-citizens on voter rolls (over 278,000 in a small sliver)

I wrote in Wednesday’s article that I expected the address to fall within four categories (including within multiple categories):

A total “nothingburger”

Announcement of emergency measures

Pressure for the SAVE America Act

Decimation of all 2020 (and associated) media narratives

Now, with the address behind us, here is my evaluation and diagnosis: