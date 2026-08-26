UPDATE: Before I get started on what I’d like to discuss today, I’m going to point out some impeccable timing. On Monday, I wrote about the USPS’s new ruling on mail-in ballot handling:

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court struck down an injunction by “Judge” Indira Talwani impacting President Trump’s USPS-oriented executive order, paving the way for the rule to move into effect pending one more ruling in our favor:

Predictably, left-wing groups are freaking out, and so are Democrat governors and statewide office holders throughout America, like Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. All I have to ask is this: Guys, what’s the big deal about submitting your list of legal and approved mail-in voters to the federal government if you want to use the federal government’s postal apparatus to get the job done?

You see, this newsletter is about bringing you the most relevant and actionable news with a clear and realistic take. It’s not an accident that my analysis on the USPS ruling came out on the very day the Supreme Court began to move on the matter. And as you’ll see in the rest of today’s article, truth remains a potent weapon against the lies of the enemy.

SIGNAL OR NOISE?

Lieutenant Colonel Steve Murray (USA, Ret.) is a guy you may not be familiar with, but he’s a favorite of mine. Before I moved to Arizona, I stayed at his place several times and he’s someone I go to when I want an unfiltered assessment of something. Let me warn you, if you locate him online, he’s like my Dad - he has earned a Master’s of the Profane Arts degree and will really tell you what he thinks even if you’re not ready to hear it. It doesn’t mean we agree on every person or every issue. I’m way more political than he is. But…it takes a lot of minds to get the full picture. This is what LTC Murray said about me before we even knew each other:

He is signal.

In the information space, you’re either signal or you are noise. Noisy voices want to hear themselves argue with everyone else and make the best short clip videos for the aloof to binge out on. They talk first and hope they get it right rather than aim for precision and develop into trustworthy voices people want to listen to. The ones who practice diligence and restraint are the ones referred to as “signal.” There are many ways to identify who is signal and who is clearly not; for instance, go back five years and tell me how many of those voices you still value. Noise eventually washes out into the vast ocean of irrelevance.

LTC Murray is crass, but shrewd. He made a masterful video response to Wendy Rogers when she attacked me and Jack Dona because she wouldn’t stop promoting a stolen valor candidate for State House in 2024, but I can’t find it. That would make a sailor’s vocabulary look tame by comparison. But the written receipts remain throughout his social media presence. And in case you were wondering, Rogers never apologized for her lies about me, and hasn’t made eye contact with me or Rachel in over two years.

Nevertheless, this isn’t about old beefs. This is about the present. I am a subject of great interest to this professional propagandist:

That’s Matt Cohen, author at Democracy Docket and underling to the Ernst Stavro Blofeld of modern election rigging, Marc Elias. Matt will most definitely read this piece, ignore it, and then scan everything I write about elections on social media so he can write another puff piece for the brain dead among us who have plenty of money to throw at “noise” outlets instead of using every resource they have to locate signal, which brings wisdom.

People forward me Cohen’s digs all the time. His favorite title for me, even more so than just election denier, is “anti-voting activist.” I’d say my primary focus today is to address that claim and to give Matt an opportunity to report on what my true goals are. Consider this a maximum dose of signal - enough to shine the light through the darkened heart of any radical Marxist with a plan to subjugate his political adversaries through the destruction of our institutions - including the institution of free and fair elections.

Here is Matt’s latest article about me:

I should be honored, really.