Many are anxiously awaiting executive action on mail-in ballots, and I have been asked by a key contact up the chain of command to assemble preliminary analysis on President Trump’s most recent statements pertaining to that subject, which is by far the most degrading and destabilizing ingredient present in our very troubled system of elections. We have been on the edge of our seats ever since we saw this post on August 18, which pledged to eradicate the scourge of mail-in voting by any means necessary:

It has been more than a month since that post, but with half the world on fire, an economy to kickstart, and recent political violence perpetrated by deranged leftists incited by idiots on a screen, it is understandable that the President has delayed. Still, midterm mail-in ballots, if they still exist at that point, are going to be flying 12 short months from now and will give short-term employment to legions of paid ballot harvesters looking to rip off your U.S. House seat.

As I wrote the day Trump’s statement broke:

Mail-in voting is a scam installed by people who realized it was the easiest way to control election outcomes, using the delay in counting them to drip-drip-drip the winners out, using the mainstream media as a mouthpiece. Some states have taken the Elections Clause too far and created election systems that alter the composition of the federal legislative bodies and manipulate the outcome of the Electoral College vote for President.

Using the President’s own statements, here is a look behind the curtain at the three things Americans must become intimately aware of as the information campaign behind the coming push to get people to visit polling locations once or twice every other year begins in earnest.

I. Blue As Far As the Eye Can See

Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven mail-in SCAM. ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. Truth Social, August 18, 2025

Almost everything mail-in balloting touches turns blue. If it doesn’t turn blue, it trends that way. If you don’t believe me, check the stats in Utah, which went to Universal Mail-In Voting in 2016. Romney won the state by 47.9%, and Trump won it in 2024 by 21.6%. If you don’t think Romney is a good comp because he’s a Mormon from Utah, then we can use John McCain, who won by 28.2% in 2008, the year he got clobbered on the national stage. Utah was George W. Bush’s strongest state in 2004.

Eight states have Universal Mail-In Voting, and there are others who don’t quite have that level of insanity going on that still have far too many mail-in ballots flying around. I live in one, Arizona, where about three-quarters of ballots are mailed in. The eight Universal Mail-In states have an extraordinarily strong track record of backing Democrat candidates. In order of first presidential election under Universal Mail-In Voting:

Oregon (2000) 7 Democrat, 0 Republican

Washington (2012) 4 Democrat, 0 Republican

Colorado (2016) 3 Democrat, 0 Republican

Utah (2016) 3 Republican, 0 Democrat

California (2020) 2 Democrat, 0 Republican

Hawaii (2020) 2 Democrat, 0 Republican

Nevada (2020) 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

Vermont (2020) 2 Democrat, 0 Republican

25 Total Elections 21 Democrat (84%), 4 Republican (16%)

Harris won 6 of 8 states with Universal Mail-In Voting, 91 electoral votes to 12. That means Trump won 25 of 42 states without it, 294 electoral votes to 141. Trump won 67.6% of all electoral votes not under Universal Mail-In Voting, and just 11.7% in the eight that have instituted and legalized this practice of modern election rigging. Trump’s flip of Nevada, while worth six new electoral votes, wasn’t enough to get Sam Brown across for the U.S. Senate seat.

Trump fact check: Mostly correct, as Democrats are largely unelectable in states without Universal Mail-In Voting. Winning 67.6% of all electoral votes, if there were no Universal Mail-In Balloting, would amount to a 364 to 174 win in the Electoral College.

II. International Crisis

You could never have a real democracy with mail-in ballots. And we, as a Republican Party, are going to do everything possible that we get rid of mail-in ballots. We’re going to start with an executive order that’s being written right now by the best lawyers in the country to end mail-in ballots because they’re corrupt. And you know that we’re the only country in the world, I believe, I may be wrong, but just about the only country in the world that uses it because of what’s happened. Massive fraud all over the place. Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, August 18, 2025