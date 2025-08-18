Monday morning started off with a bang, as President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to tell us how he really feels about mail-in voting, and what he wants to do about it:

Here are the most important segments of his long message:

· Looking to get rid of mail-in ballots and voting machines (presumably the entire electronic elections infrastructure)

· Wanting to install a sophisticated paper balloting system that must be hand counted

· Demands timely election results

· Mail-in voting enables fraud and lengthy delays used to manipulate results

· Executive Order coming soon – intended to clean things up for 2026

· Democrats will put up every obstacle to prevent implementation of the Executive Order

For everyone out there still upset about some agenda item or campaign promise having not yet been addressed or fulfilled, understand that there is no other president who would take things this far. Trump has been given plenty of opportunities to abandon the “rigged election” narrative and even saved face with a “too big to rig” win in 2024 in the battleground states, still heavily targeted by the tactics outlined in Trump’s Truth Social post, and is still going after the jugular of the cheat machine. Governor DeSantis of Florida tightened things up with the mail-in balloting system there by demanding address verification and for voters to request ballots for each election rather than receiving them automatically in the mail – but getting rid of them? Not even close.

I had a feeling something was in the works when Trump made the following comments after his summit with Vladimir Putin:

“You can’t have an honest election with mail-in voting.”

Apparently, Putin told Trump what we all know, that the 2020 election was ripped off by mail-in ballots, and that he should have won by a significant margin. Who else do you know that has been saying this for years? Does that make me a “Russian asset” now?

I find the entire concept of mail-in balloting to be utterly ridiculous. I have to send out several pieces of mail this week, and even for the ones I’m not taking to the post office, it’s a pain in the ass. Is it really that big of a perk to be able to mail something in once or twice every other year as opposed to going out, getting some fresh air, and physically putting a ballot into the box at the precinct? Here are some things I’ve done in person just in the past week:

Gone to the gym

Visited the grocery store

Dropped kids off at school

Swapped propane tanks

Had a medical appointment

Gave blood

To really grasp the insanity of promoting a single ballot being sent by mail not belonging to a truly disabled person or deployed service member, think about the absurdity of a military commander mailing home urine tests for soldiers he is trying to keep accountable to not use drugs:

Captain K’s Corner has profiled the rampant abuse of mail-in balloting, detailing meticulous efforts to procure loose mail-in ballots in New Jersey in low-level races (Democrat on Democrat crime):

The Four-Part Life Cycle of a Fraudulent Mail-In Ballot Capt. Seth Keshel · May 4, 2024 In February, just a few weeks before my first in-person presentation in New Jersey, the DOJ released a nugget of gold that just happens to corroborate what is plainly obvious in statistical analysis – that there is a substantial manual fraud portion present in modern day elections. This is clear not only in New Jersey, which I can prove should have been a much closer state than certified, and throughout the wall of “blue states” and in the supposedly competitive states that determined the “winner” of the past presidential election. Read full story

In May, I examined just how easy it is for big money to buy massive amounts of harvested ballots in urban counties, like Orange County, California, which figures to be pivotal for determining which party holds the House majority after the 2026 midterms:

How Hard (or Easy) is it to Harvest 100,000 Ballots in One Major County? Capt. Seth Keshel · May 2 One of my favorite locations for events in the past four years has been Orange County, California. That county was one of the last urban Republican holdouts in the Golden State until it flipped in 2016, although signs of life are present throughout California’s chaotic electoral environment. The county, unlike many in California, has continued to grow, although at smaller rates. Only recently has it been estimated to be losing population in light of the COVID-19 fiasco. Read full story

No rational person, knowing what is fully available to understand, would ever think it was acceptable to have able-bodied people putting ballots in the mail. Even one fraudulent vote cancels out a legally cast ballot, and do you really think Mom or Dad ideologue isn’t filling out their college kid’s ballot at the table when he or she is too busy partying to come home?

So, what comes next? It’s one thing to blast it out on social media - it’s another thing to execute.