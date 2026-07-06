It’s been almost two weeks since three “Democratic Socialists” championed by Zohran Mamdani bulldozed their way to U.S. House nominations in overwhelmingly blue seats in New York City. Two of them had to do it the old-fashioned way and unseat incumbents, and the other just had to ride what has been a rising tide for almost two decades. I wrote about the New York primary, and what it means for the future of American politics, here:

Are You Not Entertained? Capt. Seth Keshel · Jun 24 Last night, Rachel and I attended a candidate meet-and-greet at a home in Saddlebrooke, Arizona. Saddlebrooke is a community made up of several precincts that have been regressing from Republicans for a decade to the point they are essentially 50/50 tossups, especially in a tough 2026 campaign cycle. It was important, and the meeting’s location inside a miniature canyon prevented me from tracking last night’s primary results until we were on our way back toward Tucson. Read full story

From that article:

Excuse me, but have we already forgotten what the “moderate” Democrats did to us? Do you remember when the Obama administration used the Internal Revenue Service to persecute conservative organizations, or when it was coordinating with cartels causing unrestrained chaos along our southern border (thanks, President Trump, for fixing the border all the whiners forget about). Yet here we are, acting like the Democrats are a necessary force for good now being pulled into extremism.

Yet here we are, with people still pearl-clutching over the supposedly tragic loss of the moderate Democrat faction. Since the New York news broke, things have gotten even worse, as Diana DeGette lost her three-decade career in Congress representing CO-1 to a little-known Ethiopian-born Marxist named Melat Kiros last week:

This confirms the leftist brainrot has more staying power than can be found exclusively in coastal enclaves, but then again, we are talking about Denver here - which is bluer than New York City and hopped up on Antifa vibes, drug culture, and radical environmentalism. If Denver didn’t have a breathtaking view of the Front Range, it would be widely considered one of the greatest hellholes in the United States.

I maintain my position that the continuing retreat of the moderate Democrat wing is only bad news if you were hoping for Democrats to make a major comeback in the age of Trump. This new brand of Democrat, which will be increasingly beholden to the whims of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) just as the Republican Party has had no choice but to tip its proverbial cap to its grassroots organizations, will leave the electorate no choice but to assess and adjust to its impact. I am confident it will lead to the following (especially if we can make progress in cleaning up our rotten electoral system):

Consolidation of Hispanics as a majority-GOP voting bloc

Forfeiture of Democrat gains with white suburbanites made in the Trump era

Further erosion of urban voting power, with remaining sane citizens leaving impacted cities

Shaping of the American electorate to embrace, rather than reject, increasingly aggressive right-wing positions

The Democrats have been trying to keep this baby in the cradle for as long as possible. They started feeling the heat during the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011, but with Barack Obama as incumbent president seeking reelection in 2012, they were able to contain the crazy. The crazy began to spill over in 2016, when Bernie Sanders gave Hillary Clinton everything she could handle and arguably would have taken her crown if the Democrats didn’t have a stranglehold on their primary system in how they wield superdelegates.

To quote Joe Biden - “Think about it…”

2016 primary: Bernie Sanders thwarted by the Democrat machine and its superdelegates; one out of eight Sanders supporters back Trump in the General Election thanks to the issue of trade

2020 primary: Everyone except Sanders forced to drop out ahead of Super Tuesday so Biden can have a head-to-head against a socialist

2024 primary: The “Democratic” Party abandons the concept of democracy altogether to nominate a woman who didn’t even make it to the Iowa Caucus with her 2020 campaign

The irony is striking, and thanks to having been denied for so long, the bill is finally coming due for the Democrats. You think the GOP grassroots hates its establishment? Then you haven’t looked at the other side. Trump has been around long enough that he is beginning to encompass the establishment (not meant in a negative way); there is enough irritation on the online right to suggest there is room to grow with the new ideas (now acceptable thanks to the rise of the DSA goons) on top of that which Trump has already platformed at a mainstream level. If there had been the internet in the days of George Washington, you’d have heard the same thing - his supporters grew impatient with his style and reforms, as well.

But how could our country stoop to mainstream candidates supporting Communism?

Let me explain why this has long been inevitable: