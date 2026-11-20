I just love it when we all get dragged kicking and screaming into all that “affordability” has to offer. That was the campaign tagline for Democrats everywhere, including in Arizona. But instead of affordability everywhere and miraculous suspensions of the laws of supply and demand, surprise! We get to tinker with an already lousy election system no one trusts:

Arizona Dems’ Immediate Priority: Cover Tracks Capt. Seth Keshel · Nov 18 Rachel is still a member of the Arizona House of Representatives until early January. She remains connected to bits of information not readily available to the outside world until what they have to say hits the airwaves, newspapers, or podiums manned by official mouthpieces of the state government. Yesterday, we got a Read full story

I’ve already explained here that I’m having a difficult time pleasing everyone who has followed my work for six years. I remain highly critical of election corruption and have written about it here in these virtual pages and also on X in recent weeks, and do so any time I find it, like today:

Yet at the same time, I have six years’ worth of experience getting smacked upside the face with “no evidence” shrug-offs when in fact we will never have more evidence of election rigging than we did in 2020 - short of the Trump administration turning the tables and discovering massive cyber intrusion and fraud that I currently am unable to examine or quantify myself. I have not ruled this out, and I encourage all Republicans to start digging into their own elections when they win instead of only waiting to do so when they lose (or suffer a perceived or reported loss).

We are doing ourselves a major disservice if we pretend there are no political lessons to be learned from the midterms, or that there are practically no voters who would show up to burn everything to the ground. Unless votes are being digitally removed from GOP candidates, then it appears Republican turnout was lower than any midterm since 2014 when considering votes for the U.S. House alone. So, yes:

Elections are corrupt and no more verifiable than they’ve been at any point in the electronic elections era

We are politically outgunned, outrun, and out-strategized by an enemy that unifies behind the singular goal of conquest

We said they were weird, and they came out with “affordability.” Whether they stole every race or legitimately turned into invincible electoral forces, that was the rallying cry. We sold vegetables, they sold cotton candy. Federal Democrats are now on board with witch hunts, impeachments, subpoenas, and amnesty, and are talking about future ambitions they’ll play with in 2029 if they hold the House for another cycle and get one of their own into the White House.

One of the most radical left-wing ideas is that of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). It is a serious play to subvert the Electoral College’s system of electing the president and vice president by allotting a certain number of electors (equal to the sum of representatives and senators assigned to that state), and its final adjudication will rest in a messy legal fight.

States that have joined the compact total 222 electoral votes. They need 270 to have enough electoral votes to create an Electoral College majority by themselves, and they’ve agreed that once they hit 270 or more collectively, they’ll throw their electoral votes behind the winner of the “national popular vote.”

As of this midterm, five states now have the Democrat legislatures and governors necessary to join the compact.

Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes)

Michigan (15)

Arizona (11)

Wisconsin (10)

Nevada (6)

Wisconsin’s outgoing governor, Tony Evers, doesn’t favor the compact, but his opinion will soon be moot. I’d be surprised if the other states don’t leap at the opportunity to join. If all of these states adopt it, then the NPVIC will be at 283, triggering a legitimate Constitutional crisis.

CRISIS EXPLAINED

The Electoral College was designed to protect small states from the ravages of pure “democracy.” Here is the allotment of electoral votes from the 1792 presidential election: