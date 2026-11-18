Rachel is still a member of the Arizona House of Representatives until early January. She remains connected to bits of information not readily available to the outside world until what they have to say hits the airwaves, newspapers, or podiums manned by official mouthpieces of the state government. Yesterday, we got a doozy of a notification:

Democrats are planning to run a bill repealing the law forbidding ballot harvesting.

If you want a crash course on what ballot harvesting is, read the article below highlighting its implementation in California over the past decade, with Orange County used as an example (it’s free for all to read):

Mail-in balloting is now popular in purple and blue states for several reasons:

It guarantees a high floor of ballots. The hallmark of Obama’s 2010 and 2014 blowouts was piss-poor turnout everywhere, but especially in urban slums with high minority populations; those voters are the least likely to turn out in a midterm environment, especially when the president’s star power has faded or the party’s brand is in the toilet. Making sure a ballot lands on every table for every registered voter gets more votes in the box than leaving voting up to individual motivation to show up at a polling center.

When harvesting is in the mix, the people doing the harvesting have weeks to pursue those ballots that are now sent out, and they are often fully authorized to “incentivize” the surrender of those ballots (hand them over for a gift card) or even go so far as to selectively ask for ballots of the voters most likely to return a favorable (Democrat) ballot - like the 18-year-old in the household who otherwise wouldn’t vote if not compelled otherwise to do so.

The scam, once fully grown, also takes advantage of filthy voter rolls. We got a great example out of New Jersey this year, when Governor Sherrill tried to get out ahead of a massive scandal by revealing what is certainly the tip of the iceberg only:

Sherrill’s Voter Roll Cover-Up is the Tip of the Iceberg in New Jersey Capt. Seth Keshel · Jul 24 I took a lot of heat for all of my 2020 election assessments, especially my recalculated margins based on legitimate trends based on historical change and voter registration. One of my “would have been close” assessments was for New Jersey, where I assumed Joe Biden would have only beaten Donald Trump by +5.5%, not the ridiculous +15.9% margin that was certified: Read full story

This is why purple and blue states love to implement Automatic Voter Registration at the first opportunity. Remember how they voted in 2024?

That’s right - Trump won 248 out of 253 electoral votes not under Automatic Voter Registration, while losing electoral votes under that system almost four to one. I had a special chapter in The American War on Election Corruption highlighting how the corruption of the voter roll merges with expanded mail-in voting (Universal Mail-In Voting is the desired end state) to produce Democrat ballot counts that can only be explained by explicit changes in the law and the work of boots-on-ground ballot harvesters.

In summary, to fully streamline elections to favor Democrats, this is what Democrat legislatures like to do (with a trifecta including the governor):

Universal Mail-In Voting (or as much mail-in voting as possible)

Automatic Voter Registration

Ballot harvesting legalization (or at least a neutral position, such as that found in Pennsylvania)

It’s not technically cheating when you put it in the law, right? Therein lies the problem - and the fact that so many blue states make laws like this should help you understand why I didn’t overestimate any Democrat in my forecasts this year. This is no different than when it wasn’t illegal to take steroids in Major League Baseball, but once it was discovered that the 1990s had the insane home run totals it had only because the game’s top stars were on the juice, their records were no longer held in high regard. They were tainted, and many will never reach the National Baseball Hall of Fame. So it is with these insane ballot totals - they are inorganic and turn elections into a cheap knock-off more closely resembling the redemption of coupons at the grocery store than a contest to receive the most legitimate votes.

Here is the law Arizona Democrats will need to repeal to take the first step to Nevada-izing Arizona’s already awful elections:

Note the rich irony in the description of this law being “ballot abuse.”

ASSESSMENT OF LEGISLATIVE ACTION