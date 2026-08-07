Who was better last year in football? Ole Miss, Miami, Indiana, or Oregon?

Indiana won the national championship, so by default the answer points to them. Still, at that level, there isn’t much separating any of those teams on any given night. That’s why I say Ole Miss, my alma mater, was one missed tackle away from having Miami beaten in the semifinal. Rather than settling for a field goal attempt, Miami punched in an early touchdown. Ole Miss lost by 4.

These games are often decided in the margins. Who missed a tackle? Who hung a curveball up in the zone? Who missed their free throws?

The scouts usually know who has faster players, but if the other team is known to make fewer mistakes or averages multiple takeaways on defense, they take this into account, too. In the event of a mismatch, the team at the disadvantage has absolutely no room for error. Unfortunately, when we shift this conversation into politics, the GOP comes in at an organic disadvantage, and is the party getting ready to lose it in the margins.

Republicans can win the midterms, at least from where the analysis stands today. Redistricting has made this possible, as roughly 89% of seats are highly likely (or even guaranteed) to go either red or blue. Late last month, I published my most defined analysis to date - 203 Republican, 187 Democrat to start, with 22 leaners pushing that to 209 Republican, 203 Democrat - with 23 decisive seats to decide it all:

Again:

Safe seats: Already decided, or exceedingly likely regardless of margin

Leaners: Based on context of the 2026 midterm, easily predictable but with a chance of upset

Decisive: Those seats most instrumental in deciding the majority, with most likely to have tight margins

One of those safe seats in my modeling is OH-7, which lies just west of metro Cleveland and is held by two-term incumbent Max Miller.

Miller’s seat rates as Safe Republican in my model because of these two margins:

2024 Miller (inc.) +15.0%

2022 Miller +10.7%

Granted, a third-party candidate in 2024 got 12.8% of the vote, but Miller still won with a majority and probably would have had 54-55% without the third man in the race. Recently, Chuck Edwards (R, NC-11) bailed on his campaign because of a sexual harassment scandal and ethics investigation, and unfortunately for Miller, he’s the man on the hot seat due to ugly personal drama now unfolding in real time.

It’s bad enough that I’m now downgrading my models, making an already uphill Republican climb against 92 years of midterm history that much harder.

Here is the damage, along with my thoughts on this constant drama: