Author’s Note: Professor David Clements, a freedom fighter and a great friend, suffered a serious heart attack yesterday. Fortunately, he looks like he’s going to make a full recovery, but that process won’t be easy for him or for his family. I confirmed the validity of this GiveSendGo account with his wife Erin this morning, and Rachel and I have made a contribution. I’m asking you to prayerfully consider chipping in to get this patriot back in action as soon as possible. Any amount helps. Thank you all for your consideration.

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God has blessed this newsletter with the gift of timeliness. Not so long ago, I had a hunch the battle over the USPS and mail-in balloting was about to pick up. The very day I wrote about the USPS’s published mail-in balloting guidance, the Supreme Court shredded a lower court’s (activist) injunction, sending that debate into an even more elevated level of contention:

Just last week, I chastised the Missouri Supreme Court for playing politics and carrying Democrat water in an obviously bought-off or corrupt ruling to save Emanuel Cleaver’s seat (MO-5) from flipping to the GOP:

Fair Question: Who Bribes, Threatens, or Blackmails Our Judges? Capt. Seth Keshel · Sep 4 The Honorable Rep. Rachel Keshel has taught me much more than I ever imagined I would learn about the corruption of all facets of government. She has been deeply immersed in the battle for family court reform in Arizona, and co-sponsored House Bill 2995, “The Alec and Lydia Act,” which was signed into law last month by Katie Hobbs. Read full story

There is no excuse for the court issuing a ruling like this two months out from the election. It should’ve been fast-tracked, especially with Missouri having such a late primary, so voters could understand who to nominate and candidates could understand who to campaign to. And because this decision was held until the last minute, it brings me full-circle back to my original question: Who bribes, threatens, or blackmails our judges? Don’t give me this honorable nonsense. I’ve always made fun of so-called conservatives who believe everything, like schools, media, and big pharma, is corrupt, but somehow no one would think to rig elections. Now that election rigging is hard to ignore, some have moved their pearl clutching to the judiciary. I’m here to tell you - the judiciary is rotten to the core, and many of the Supreme Court’s decisions (like birthright citizenship and mail-in voting) suggest serious compromise of at least two GOP appointed justices.

Yesterday, the fit hit the shan, so to speak.

A federal court restored the “Missouri First” map, spitting in the eye of the Missouri Supreme Court - and did so with just minutes before the deadline the state Supreme Court sought to run right up against:

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, a member of the Freedom Caucus, immediately ordered everyone to print ballots with the new boundaries passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Kehoe in September 2025, which have already been circulated and voted in a primary. The Supreme Court, butthurt, then ordered Hoskins to appear and explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt:

To me, this is the sweet sound of an activist court getting struck down, throwing a fit, and creating a situation in which they will be repudiated by perhaps the highest court in the land. Long live the Missouri First map, which happens to be an essential piece of a theoretical Republican U.S. House majority come January 2027. If (and in these perilous times, a big if) the Missouri First map stands after the dust has settled, that puts us right back on track with a likely map of 202 Republican to 187 Democrat. After leaners (23), seats I believe are clearly favorable to one side, we have 208 Republican to 204 Democrat, with 23 seats to decide it all:

Yes, there used to be 24 decisive seats. Unfortunately, due to some very clear analysis I’ve run on California, I have downgraded CA-22 (incumbent Valadao - Republican) to a leaner favoring Democrats.

You may recall that in the 2024 race, I pegged 235 electoral votes, which included North Carolina and all other 2020 certified Trump states, as the “Core 235.” Getting to that number meant arrival at base camp. Once at base camp, the most direct path to presidential victory was Georgia (16) + Pennsylvania (19). On Election Night, everything panned out exactly as it had been drawn up.

With this operating picture in mind, under the expectation that the Missouri First (7-1 R) map will stick, this is the most likely pathway to a minimum majority, assuming my 202 + 6 GOP leaners (CO-3, FL-14, FL-22, MT-1, NC-1, PA-1) = 208 map holds up and doesn’t sustain any upsets: