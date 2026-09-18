Humanity is in a tough spot. As I’ve said over and over, we have more access to information than any people who have ever lived, yet at the same time possess less discernment and ability to make use of this information than any of these humans who walked the Earth before us. What exactly, then, is the point of having all of this information if we don’t use it? This extends into our political discourse as Americans, and impacts the way politicians behave on the campaign trail.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to summer 2024. At the RNC and throughout the campaign season, Donald Trump and his campaign surrogates promised to carry out the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States. Here are RNC delegates in Milwaukee brandishing the proof of this marketing operation:

Here is left-wing NPR whining about mass deportations:

SHAPIRO: So to the promises that Donald Trump made last night, one of the things he said was mass deportations. What would that mean? GARSD: The Trump campaign has been going really hard on that promise. There’s over 10 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., and the reality is the U.S. doesn’t have the manpower to deport all those people. It would require a massive investment. It would also create a hole in the economy.

It is well-documented that the Trump campaign ran hardcore on mass deportations. How did Hispanics, almost all of Mexican ancestry, in South Texas respond?

Trump won Hispanic South Texas, including the Rio Grande Valley and the Laredo area, by margins that would have boggled the mind of any analyst in 2012, when Obama won the region even bigger than he did in 2008. Trump won counties, like Webb, that hadn’t been red in more than a century, and some, like Starr, that had never voted Republican under their current boundaries. Trump took over 55% of the Latino vote in Texas, cruised to a landslide unmatched for 36 years in Florida, won Passaic County in New Jersey, Imperial County in California, and shifted the Latino population hard to the right everywhere they are to be found in significant numbers.

While campaigning on mass deportations.

If you read the chatter heads on X, you’ll see plenty of almost always anonymous accounts whining about the deportation operation as if someone can snap their fingers and run everyone out of town. They say we aren’t going to hit our numbers and the country will be doomed, despite proof from think tanks somberly stating that the foreign-born population under Trump 47 is plummeting for the first time in many decades. So, which one is it? The Trump administration isn’t doing anything about deportations, or we are acting in such Draconian fashion that we are going to lose Latinos who heard the man say “mass deportations” and responded with a modern-day Latino record vote share not even Dubya could pull off in Texas and Florida?

Someone tell Maria Elvira Salazar:

Salazar is a useless Republican who gets elected on the “female Latina Republican” gimmick in South Florida. She is a miserable squish who will sell out the President’s agenda to save her own ass, which didn’t work out for her in 2018, when she was unceremoniously canned for a Democrat. Clearly she made her way back to Washington, as her type usually does, but she doesn’t know her rear end from a hole in the ground. From Salazar’s video:

“The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today. You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism. I'm not talking about giving them amnesty. I'm talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land.”

Salazar and her cocktail-hour consultants are listening to left-wing media bits about how Hispanics must feel about “mass deportations,” despite what the historic election results say. The media are recreating the 1994 campaign against California Governor Pete Wilson, who championed Proposition 187 (which passed) in the state and was portrayed as anti-Latino and anti-immigrant, which brainwashed Latinos into swaying heavily toward Democrats for decades (still persisting). Videos ran non-stop highlighting “heavy handed” immigration enforcement operations and the damage was done. That was then, this is now.

Don’t bother telling Salazar or the lobby-owned GOP space-fillers in Washington, D.C., who stand to benefit from the perpetuation of a national crisis. America cannot sustain the rate of demographic change brought upon the country by immigration of all types - legal and illegal, especially with a judiciary that betrays the American citizen: