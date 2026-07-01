Look, I’m glad that the President’s authority to fire entrenched bureaucrats has been confirmed, and I’m also glad that women’s sports have a lot more clarity as to what is permissible, and what is not. I am certainly pleased with the Callais decision, which, although earth-shaking and consequential for House seats, simply affirms that we shouldn’t base “who gets what” on the condition of race or skin color.

The Supreme Court, now with six GOP-appointed justices, usually renders decisions with a “conservative” lean to them, especially on social issues. The overturning of Roe v. Wade is the most significant, but there are many other examples. People looking at the decisions in a “zoomed out” fashion would see that the Supreme Court is President Trump’s rubber stamp…

Sort of like how we can look at Susan Collins. Counting the boring procedural stuff no one cares about, Collins votes with Trump overwhelmingly. But, just like Jeff Flake, when it comes to the truly consequential votes and decisions, she finds a way to be as squishy, unreliable, and overly dramatic as possible. The most recent example is her “support” of the SAVE America Act, but lack of support for pulling the procedural tricks necessary to get it across with 50 votes plus Vance.

How is the Supreme Court doing with truly existential issues?

I wrote Monday about Amy Coney Barrett sentencing the American people to increased suffering at the hands of states that abuse the mail-in voting process, after she was the deciding vote in Watson v. Republican National Committee, which should have begun the process of establishing order in an elections system gone awry.

The Supremes, once again led by Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts, made an even more grievous ruling yesterday when they ruled, 5 to 4, that birthright citizenship must live on. This essentially means that any foreign spies can visit some blue, liberal shithole and pop out an American citizen, giving them coattails forever. Citizenship today essentially means nothing.

That is why our political world reminds me of The Truman Show. Truman, the reality show star played by Jim Carrey, eventually finds out everything around him is controlled, artificial, and utterly fake. He is allowed to do some things, but not all. He eventually (and literally) slams right into the side of the fake world and sees his way out. With these decisions, we have also slammed headlong into the harsh reality of modern America:

You may not touch immigration or impact the levers of power to such a degree as to assert complete control by the people.