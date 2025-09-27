Good morning and Happy Saturday to you all. There is a lot to catch you up on, and today’s post will come at you in rapid fire fashion. Thank you all for subscribing to Captain K’ Corner, which remains one of the top right-of-center U.S. Politics newsletters on all of Substack. If not for all the disgraced mainstream media journalists getting canned and taking huge mailing lists with them, you’d find this newsletter in the top ten of the genre’s entire field. In short, I couldn’t do what I do without you, and if I may be of assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out at skeshel@protonmail.com. You can use that address to book me for an event, hire me to analyze your campaigns (four campaigns already have), or ask a question.

I. Content is King

My Monday article, “Kirk’s Martyrdom Created a Political Earthquake and Now I Have Numbers to Prove It,” was read and shared widely and is one of my most popular pieces written in 2025. It captures massive Democrat pain and suffering and Republican movement in light of the most significant political assassination in six decades. I have opened it for everyone’s consumption so you can get a feel for what kind of paid subscriber content I produce:

Kirk’s Martyrdom Created a Political Earthquake and Now I Have Numbers to Prove It Capt. Seth Keshel · Sep 22 What I have to report today is nothing short of astounding now that we’ve reached the second full week since the death of Charlie Kirk. I have suspected what I’m writing today would come to pass since that terrible day, and still feel some degree of hesitation in jumping into analytics. On September 11, one day after the assassination, I was Sean Spicer… Read full story

II. Golden Awakening

I’m not sure California’s newly updated voter registration figures have captured any changes since Kirk’s murder, but in any event, Republicans have picked up a net +47,914 on Democrats since the state’s last voter registration update in February:

+48,104 GOP

+190 Democrat

If you’re wondering why the radical left is melting down and resorting to violence, it’s because they’ve clearly lost the political debate and the ability to bend minds in their favor. This massive change should also show you why Gavin Newsom is in such a rush to warp district lines. Don’t expect California to become Florida anytime soon, but as I always say - the trend is your friend.

III. Sneak Peak into Captain K’s Book

My book, America’s Battle with Electile Dysfunction, is expected out in March 2026. Here is an excerpt for my valued readers from Chapter 8, “Aftermath,” which relates to the catastrophic ending of Georgia’s 2020 quasi-election:

The story of the 2020 election is bookended in the eyes of the naïve by claims of fraud starting in November and the events of January 6 at the U.S. Capitol, but those of us who have studied the true insurrection, the quasi-election of 2020, know how to distinguish signal from noise. Just as Keith Ellison had slipped up in admitting the reality of a close race in Minnesota, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who trashed me in his own book about the 2020 race, made perhaps the biggest slip of that entire chapter of American history when he went on The Today Show and told the hosts that Georgia had 4.7 million votes cast, a record beating the previous high mark set in 2016. At the time of the interview, Trump led Biden by 2.2%, or 103,705 votes, a margin cut significantly from the time at which most Americans went to bed thinking Trump had reelection in the bag. Raffensperger’s words projected a sense of finality in the vote count: “Well, we have about 2 percent left to go. We had great success yesterday. We had 4.7 million voters that voted – a record breaker for us, beats the 4.1 in 2016…we have about 2 percent left to go, and you can see where we are right now with the results that have been reported. I don’t think it will change any of the outcomes…” In the wee morning hours of November 6, Biden overtook Trump and never relinquished the lead. From the time of Raffensperger’s statement to The Today Show, the total vote count grew by 6.4%, or 300,000 ballots, as the state certified almost five million votes to the exact number. Raffensperger clearly didn’t think the outcomes would change because adding another 2 percent to the pile of 4.7 million votes would put Raffensperger’s estimate for the final ballot count at roughly 4,795,000. Biden could have won every outstanding vote from the morning of November 4 and still lost to Trump by over 8,000 votes. In the aftermath of the Georgia electoral fiasco, Americans were shamed for questioning the administration of races like this, in which the Secretary of State somehow failed to account for over 200,000 ballots from the outstanding count in a state Biden only “won” by 11,779 votes. At some point between not expecting outcomes to change and shaming fellow Republicans for calling out the electoral malfeasance in Georgia, Raffensperger seems to have been instructed to dance to a different tune and get in line with Georgia replacing North Carolina’s missed electoral gains for the Biden campaign. Again, bagging Georgia would have meant Trump needed just Pennsylvania and Arizona (or Nevada) to win. On the morning of November 4, Trump still had a large lead in the former, and everyone was already up in arms over Arizona and its premature call the night before.

IV. Upcoming Event in Michigan

I will be the keynote speaker for the Washtenaw County Republican Party on November 5, the one year anniversary of President Trump’s reelection victory. The event flyer is below, and you can get tickets at the following link:

Washtenaw GOP Tickets

Thank you everyone for your support, and most importantly for your critical work in saving our Republic. See you on Monday to kick off what I expect will be a big week.

