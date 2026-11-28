It is very clear to me that the only productive way to view the political world is from a zoomed-out point of view. Get in there too close, and you’re likely to miss any of the signs pointing to needed change. For instance, you could win big in a midterm and wind up nominating someone like Mitt Romney the next cycle thinking the map wanted red no matter who, when in fact it was starving for a working-class message. That is exactly what happened to the Republican hive mind in 2010 and 2012.

Likewise, people are looking at the 2026 midterms and are painting with a broad brush over what to do about the future of the Republican Party. I realize readers of this newsletter have varied opinions about the 2026 midterms, particularly with regard to election integrity, so I’ll summarize: our elections have no integrity, are practically inauditable, afford no real transparency, and rely on a “trust us” model in which the government gives us tabulated results and that’s that. But it is also clear to me, barring a sudden turn of events proving foreign interference in our elections, that we are getting ready to square off with two large Democrat majorities come January.

So, back to the drawing board we go. Republicans and other voters aligned with the political right have arrived at three options for navigating a post-Trump future:

Double down on Trump 24/7/365 and make no adjustments

Blend the best of Trumpism with a polished front heavy on decorum and “political professionalism”

Completely detach from all things Trump and reboot the party in 2028

Here is what the third option looks like:

That is no option at all. Republicans moving in the direction of Nikki Haley or John Kasich would hand back pretty much all working-class gains, making the safe Midwestern states more competitive and forsaking all chances to win Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Nevada would go back to blue, and the only net positives would probably come in the form of stronger suburban Sun Belt margins given that the weaklings in those areas would feel better telling their friends they voted Republican.

That leaves us with options one and two for the direction of the party; it would be a tremendous mistake to throw the baby out with the bathwater in reconciling 2026 with the direction of Republican politics. I am of the opinion, stated last week, that the GOP was practically dead if not for the emergence of Trump as party standard bearer in 2015:

2026 Midterms: Lessons Learned Capt. Seth Keshel · Nov 21 I’ve operated multiple social media platforms over the past six years in which I have had a large public following - Telegram, Truth Social, GETTR, X, Rumble, and of course, right here on Substack where you’re reading my thoughts today. Substack isn’t really social media in the traditional sense, although it has adopted many social media features in re… Read full story

As I wrote:

Too many people are, once again, writing President Trump’s political obituary. Trump did deliver on many key campaign promises, and did so right away. His work to unrig our elections has been repeatedly stopped in our corrupt judicial system, and legislative efforts to do the same have been destroyed by none other than the worthless GOP U.S. Senate majority (see “why did so many GOP voters not vote?”). That GOP Senate majority is largely made up of lifelong politicians very closely resembling the field of Republicans (many of whom now identify as Democrats) who worked overtime to stop Trump in 2015/16. You can see their true loyalties by watching Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, at the close of their years in the Senate, deliberately wreck the judiciary just to show one last middle finger to Trump. These types are not merely political opponents - they are traitors to the nation and servants of hell.

If all President Trump does in his last two years in the White House is force major election reform, his entire tenure will have been worth it. We have millions of people who refuse to take any lessons from the 2026 midterms because elections are so bad in America. No one knows which results to treat as completely fictitious, and therefore nothing can point to a true lesson to be learned. I’m writing to tell you that there are indeed lessons to be learned and they require zooming out.

There are two gargantuan failures of the Republican right from the 2016-26 era (AKA, the Trump Era):

FAILURE NUMBER ONE

The Survival of the Republican Political Class

I don’t pretend to know what drives President Trump’s endorsements. Sometimes they are great, sometimes they’re so-so, and at other times, we hate them. Sometimes the ones we hate wind up being the technically correct pick, either because that is the only candidate with any money, or with any chance to be reelected in a tough seat; sometimes the endorsements are made in safe seats in which any Republican could win, and it drives us nuts.

I’ll give you an example from a personal story. I did a book tour event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after The American War on Election Corruption released. My hosts asked me after my presentation who I thought would win the GOP U.S. Senate nomination. I had three choices to pick from:

Bill Cassidy, incumbent Trump-hating Senator and GOP quisling

Julia Letlow, endorsed by Trump

John Fleming, Louisiana Treasurer

Fleming signs were all over the room but I was personally unfamiliar with him, being more focused on national politics. I knew Trump had endorsed Letlow, and citing Trump’s nearly unbeatable endorsement track record, said she was likely to win the nomination. I turned out to be correct in the end, but this crowd turned into the LSU football crowd after a bad call when I overlooked their preferred candidate.

Letlow squeaked it out this month, owing her entire margin to St. Tammany Parish, which helped her avoid the same fate suffered by Cindy Hyde-Smith next door in Mississippi. On a positive note, Cassidy is gone and was replaced by another Republican; however, time will tell if Letlow is a worthwhile U.S. Senator or just another letdown southern Dixiecrat like Roger Wicker or John Boozman. In a normal cycle not weighed down by midterm headwinds, Fleming would have been a much stronger endorsement - especially in deep-red Louisiana.

Where It Went Wrong

In 2016, Trump had to do the unity bit. I don’t think he had the political capital to alienate moderate Republicans as he was looking to defeat a woman who portrayed herself as a moderate with her former First Lady of Arkansas routine. A number of terrible Republicans, like Roy Blunt in Missouri or Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, were reelected in safe-red states. We had to tolerate another year of John McCain in Arizona, and Trump narrowly held that state. In 2018, Republicans expanded the Senate majority but still held on to a lot of dead weight favored by Mitch McConnell.

Now here we are, eight years later, heading into an abyss that Democrats will run for at least six years - and a lot of this duration will depend on who is in the White House after Trump. Murkowski remains. Mitt Romney has been replaced by an even worse voice for liberty, John Curtis. John Cornyn broke all the toys and, along with traitor Thom Tillis, is ensuring Trump can’t get any judicial nominations through in the last days of the GOP Senate majority. Almost all of the bad actors in the Republican Senate majority have been with us for the entirety of the Trump era.

We should have driven Cornyn out of politics in 2020, a presidential year that Trump won even over a lot of fraudulent mail-in ballots and the COVID-19 hysteria. His record was there the entire time:

Tillis was also on the ballot in 2020, with Roy Cooper (Senator-elect) running for reelection as Governor. A presidential year with a Trump win was a prime opportunity to replace Tillis, and not have a battleground seat swinging in the wind in 2026. Some of these misses are owed to endorsements of bad incumbents, but a lot of them have to do with the failure of local and state Republicans to organize serious and singular challenges to swamp creatures that have destroyed our country and failed to codify the MAGA agenda into law.

The poster child of this failure, if I had to name one, is John Thune. If you want to get a read on how Republicans feel about the outgoing majority leader, read the comments on his Thanksgiving post. I feel bad for his grandkids getting trotted out there like political props, but the people correctly assign the failures of the Senate majority to him:

And do you know what the incoming GOP minority does? Nominates the same guy for leadership when this is a prime opportunity for a fresh face to get some practice. After all, it’s going to be a long time in the wilderness for Senate Republicans.

Thune, with practically zero business case for doing so, is running for reelection in 2028. In the United Kingdom, failed political leaders essentially commit ritual seppuku when they get smoked in an election and slink away into retirement. Not here - there are always more asses to kiss, more promises to break, and more pathways to spectacular wealth if only you can win one more term.

South Dakota is one of few states with positive GOP results across the board in 2026. They even got a patriot in as Secretary of State. There is no excuse to renominate Thune, because even a garbage can with an (R) on it will win in 2028, a presidential year. Whether the failure of the SAVE America Act and other important Senate actions is Thune’s fault or not, he’s in charge, and the leader is always responsible for what his men do or fail to do. Ask any company commander or baseball manager about that, because those types get fired all the time.

The political skill in retiring the Thunes, Curtises, Cornyns, and Tillises of the world requires discernment. Stop running nine different ideologues, and get behind one guy several years out. Hopefully the President will stop endorsing people who have been stopping his agenda because of the advice of…

FAILURE NUMBER TWO

The Survival of the Republican Consulting Class

I’ll never forget a conversation I had with Lieutenant Colonel Reinwald in 2006. I was trying to figure out which branch of the Army to apply for on my wish list, and was weighing the Military Intelligence Corps. He said:

A good intelligence officer is worth his weight in gold.

Once I became an MI officer, I learned quickly that most of them simply read the news to the commander. That’s not why they are supposed to be on staff; a great MI officer interprets weather, lunar data, terrain composition, and enemy capabilities and activity into one giant product and forecasts how that will impact our mission based on what we are supposed to be doing. Superior intelligence work is highly personalized and tailored to the unit’s needs and mission scope when done right.

How do you think I developed my models for forecasting if not for immersive training in specificity? We don’t always get it all right; look at my estimates this year. They understated Democrat strength, but they would have been on the mark if the generic ballot had been where polling put the race. They still, despite not capturing a D+14 electorate (yes, bloated by corrupt election practices) correctly identified which seats would have provided a majority in either chamber and therefore should have received priority funding and help from higher headquarters. I did not overestimate any Democrat anywhere in America.

What I’m getting at here is that while consultants are rightly in the crosshairs, the tradecraft is an important one and the Republican Party must purge the old guard and bring in people who know what the hell is going on with the constantly evolving electorate. Just like we need to stop rolling people like Thune out to defend safe seats, serious candidates and state/local parties need to stop paying money to their buddies to give them the same old crappy advice. Did you see what consulting firm Axiom did?

They literally targeted our guys. They helped candidates like Mary Peltola, the fraud queen of the north, win the Senate race in Alaska and pushed Jon Husted aside in Ohio. Millions went to waste in Texas as the legacy consulting class there (Bushies) drained massive dollars just to give candidates the same old advice as if this were 2004. I don’t care if you think Texas ran a clean election or not - I can tell you from personal experience the political class there doesn’t know its ass from a hole in the ground.

We need and deserve better strategists and consultants; we need firms that are associated with the best of what the Trump Revolution has to offer, who have experience in good and bad cycles. These are not, mind you, people who always win. Sometimes those circumstances are outside the control of the individuals and the campaigns; there will always be good years and bad years, ups and downs.

The key to political success is doing the job right and consistently. In the long run, these amount to wins that can be replicated as long as those providing insight keep up with the only thing constant in politics - CHANGE.

CONCLUSION

President Trump has been a force for positive change in the Republican Party and has two more years to drive as much of his agenda as he can without help from courts or Congress. The world of 2028 will look much different than the world of today, because the other input (Democrat insanity) will weigh on the scales.

Those seeking to discard the most attractive parts of the MAGA agenda over short-term results are losing the plot and setting the party up for failure in the years to come. A granular approach to agreeing on primary challenges can happen right now. Democrats are already planning for 2028, 2030, 2032, and beyond; our stale consulting class collects the checks 180 days out and then prints up the same playbook.

It is time to stop being a stupid and reactive political party. I have offered my services over and over to the GOP, and the same consultants continue to get the same work and give the same advice. It’s time to start at the ground level and keep the good lessons, while integrating the demand for change.

I am pleased to announce today that my wife, Arizona State Representative Rachel Keshel, is open for business.

Revolutionary Strategies, LLC, pioneers a first-in-class Candidate Academy to recruit and develop candidates ranging from the lowest levels (fire districts, county supervisors, school boards) all the way to the top of the food chain in legislatures, statewide offices, and federal races. Services will also include campaign basics, data superiority, and guidance that is actionable and relevant to the modern day with the voice of the people in mind. Her firm will seek information dominance, using modern tools instead of outdated approaches to hammer urban areas with messaging that will work - not your standard door hangers, street signs, and failed mailer campaigns.

Check it out:

Revolutionary Strategies

And yes, she is taking the word Revolutionary back from the left:

Adjective (Change/Innovation): Bringing about a dramatic, fundamental, or unprecedented change—commonly used for new ideas, inventions, or methods

If you’d like to get involved, support, or stay informed, use the contact forms on the page.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption and the bestselling newsletter, Captain K’s Corner.