I’ve operated multiple social media platforms over the past six years in which I have had a large public following - Telegram, Truth Social, GETTR, X, Rumble, and of course, right here on Substack where you’re reading my thoughts today. Substack isn’t really social media in the traditional sense, although it has adopted many social media features in recent years (see “Notes” on your app).

This platform is by far my favorite; it attracts an audience that wants long-form thought to be front and center. It is short on trolls and long on connecting you with those who truly “get it” and are here for more than just a rant. That is why I am giving you these thoughts today and not dumping them on standard social media. Today’s thoughts may make some of you upset, and that comes with the territory of having been reassigned to this realm of God’s Kingdom as a watchman on the wall.

These lessons learned are about much more than election results (including “results”).

If I wanted to, I could probably spend years selling readers on a world founded upon hopium, stringing them along and milking subscriptions for as long as possible. That would bring more temporary security for me and also keep more people happy and distracted; I have known many people who have landed on the inside of a niche group and, rather than adapting to the world around them, have only twisted and modified the foundational belief in order to string along the initial audience.

There are those who are upset with me for not aggressively denouncing every midterm election result, or perceived result, as fraudulent on its face. I am afraid they do not understand how I view elections; I don’t view elections as fair even when they are won by Republican candidates. You can see the proof of this mindset here, in the recap of the 2024 election after I reviewed every state from the top of the ballot all the way to the bottom:

My public platform launched because of my review of the 2020 presidential election, which was corrupted by blatant cheating, last-minute changes to election rules and procedures, and deliberate cover-ups by some of the worst players in the game. The 2024 election helped me understand the impact of state laws on the capacity of election rigging as we know it; admittedly, those who seek to rig elections will constantly seek to adapt their tactics to conceal discovery. In Arizona, the intentions are in plain sight because Democrats desire to alter mail-in balloting laws. In other states, modernized elections held on electronic voting systems offer us zero transparency in which anyone can feel confident about results. Many intelligent people have done tedious research into the problems related to electronic voting and have exposed unacceptable capabilities and vulnerabilities across all vendors; the only entities that can get us the transparency required to fully examine the impact of these machines in the 2026 elections remain the federal agencies under Trump 47 that helped produce the content of the president’s July address.

The 2026 midterms, just like the elections of 2022 and 2024, have sharpened my understanding of our political world even more. I firmly believe our elections are made up of real voter inputs and the inputs of corruption (fake ballots inserted into the count as enabled by state law). In some places, this is easy to spot, and I’ve called it out accordingly:

In other states, we lack the transparency needed to live with the results and learn from them where possible. Our elections, at the base case, are fundamentally inauditable and are designed to be that way. As results stand today, Democrats have done major damage to Republicans and the GOP’s short-term prospects:

Little chance for the GOP to win the Senate before 2032, which may include two new Democrat states

Long, but not impossible, odds to win the House in 2028

Depending on nominees and the geopolitical events of the next 18 months, indeterminable odds for who wins the White House

Democrat trifectas now in many key states able to more directly corrupt existing laws and erode quality of life

My list of lessons learned is below and encompasses how I view the post-2026 political world in light of my faith:

Lessons Learned from 2026

I. Skepticism Must Always Remain Credible

Over the years, people who don’t like me have accused me of embracing “election denialism” as a means of forging a career path. What they don’t know is that when I decided to step out of the shadows and into this toxic political space in a country mired in a brutal Fourth Turning, I had an MBA and was earning six figures in the transportation technology space. Had I kept my mouth shut, I’d probably be a sales executive now earning several times what I was making in 2020.

I am not confident I could return to the standard corporate ladder as things stand today. I’ve been essentially deemed a domestic terrorist by the left and a threat to democracy by organizations like Democracy Docket, which will read and probably report on this article. Google me and you’ll find 8 hate pieces for every 10 things written about me; therefore, my credibility and reliability is all I have. I am one of the only people you’ll read who called the 2020 election corrupt in states Trump won, and recognize all elections are pre-rigged before a single vote is cast; yet I will tell you - if we don’t want to hear any of the political lessons dished out in the 2026 midterms, then we won’t make any progress in adapting the message of the Republican Party in order for it to remain a viable organization.

People are laser-focused on Texas. I understand it; yet we hear nothing about Mississippi or South Carolina. I have pointed out county after county in which Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi’s uninspiring and out-of-touch Senator who won by just 7.3% in a 2018 special election and only 10.0% in a 2020 presidential turnout election (6.5% behind Trump on the same ticket), lagged Trump’s 2024 totals by over 35% in total votes. The Republican House popular vote total in 2026 is the lowest midterm turnout in absolute numbers since 2014. Democrats, thanks to their loose ballot collection laws, Trump Derangement, influence over social media, and any other form of corruption we cannot see, have a total of ballots not quite matching their 2018 performance as a share of the previous presidential vote.

Democrat corruption aside, Republican turnout cannot be described in any way as good. This is the opposite of 2020, when Trump’s vote totals were through the roof. We can write this off as all fraudulent, or we can figure out why so many of our voters did not vote. By my count, 57 million white Christians sat out the 2026 election, up by several million from 2022.

II. Trump Prolonged the GOP’s Lifespan by a Decade

Now is a good time to read the “Man in the Arena” quote by Theodore Roosevelt:

Too many people are, once again, writing President Trump’s political obituary. Trump did deliver on many key campaign promises, and did so right away. His work to unrig our elections has been repeatedly stopped in our corrupt judicial system, and legislative efforts to do the same have been destroyed by none other than the worthless GOP U.S. Senate majority (see “why did so many GOP voters not vote?”).

That GOP Senate majority is largely made up of lifelong politicians very closely resembling the field of Republicans (many of whom now identify as Democrats) who worked overtime to stop Trump in 2015/16. You can see their true loyalties by watching Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, at the close of their years in the Senate, deliberately wreck the judiciary just to show one last middle finger to Trump. These types are not merely political opponents - they are traitors to the nation and servants of hell.

On the House side, I find a better picture. Speaker Mike Johnson got a lot done with a nearly non-existent majority. Still, Maria Elvira Salazar, perhaps unfortunately, survived her tight race in FL-27 and has used the GOP wipeout as reason to manipulate voters and insist they want amnesty for millions of illegals. I wrote about her ridiculous positions in September:

The Point of Winning Capt. Seth Keshel · Sep 18 Humanity is in a tough spot. As I’ve said over and over, we have more access to information than any people who have ever lived, yet at the same time possess less discernment and ability to make use of this information than any of these humans who walked the Earth before us. What exactly, then, is the point of having all of this information if we don’t use it? This extends into our political discourse as Americans, and impacts the way politicians behave on the campaign trail. Read full story

I mean, if we were going for a GOP wipeout, why couldn’t the system have taken her out, too? I think we know why it may be happy she survived. Essentially, as pertains to his standing in Republican politics, Trump is King Kong and Babe Ruth rolled into one. He has his critics and he also has his flaws, and in hindsight would perhaps change a number of decisions made in 2026. I’ve already made it clear what I think made our military efforts against Iran stall out (hint: our allies need to put skin in the game, too), thereby extending these conditions into the midterms.

My wife, now on her way out of the Arizona legislature, ran in the 2026 environment. Our elections are choked out with mail-in balloting and all the harvesting (regardless of what the laws say) that undoubtedly occurs given that it cannot be spotted or easily prosecuted). We know many Republicans who have been disloyal to the party since at least 2018, and they are all over suburban Arizona (Tucson and Phoenix). In Texas and Georgia, it’s more of the same. My fear is that Republicans hate one another more than they hate or fear Democrats; this rift will need to be navigated, but it wasn’t caused by Trump. It was caused by the acceptance of do-nothings in the Senate who are now acting like scorned women for being expected to deliver.

The future of the GOP post-Trump will need to take the vital messaging of the MAGA agenda and apply it with rigor to analyze the demands of the emerging electorate.

III. Dead Weight Gone

Salazar aside, a lot of dead weight lifer Republicans were cast aside in the 2026 midterms. It is critical for the GOP base to stop rubber stamping candidates in primaries just because they’ve been in office for a long time. In some seats, like Maine Senate, Susan Collins was the only viable option given that electorate. In deep red places like those scattered throughout the central U.S., voters should look to primary anyone who is sold out to special interests and clearly aligned against the will of the people. In more than 75% of all seats, blue or red, the primary is the most important election.

IV. The Consulting Grift

I’ve been on this soapbox for a while:

For a GOP Midterm Win, the Consulting Grift Must End Capt. Seth Keshel · Jan 23 I abhor stupid people, and above all else, I despise lazy, unrealistic strategies. Ever since I abandoned the false idol of conservatism for pragmatism, I see the political world much differently. This can be expressed in a number of ways. For instance, in a presidential election, consider the cases of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Read full story

First and foremost, consultants are important. They are key advisors who take over many critical tasks a candidate can’t dedicate time to, and a good one is worth his weight in gold. Lt. Col. Reinwald from the Ole Miss Army ROTC used that phrase (“worth his weight in gold”) when describing to me what a good intelligence officer was. So, there are consultants both good and bad.

Many consultants are lazy and out of touch with the emerging electorate. There is currently a segment of the electorate aging out and another segment aging in. This disrupts the sight picture of exactly how an electorate thinks and operates, especially in a midterm environment prone to unpredictable turnout differentials. In Texas, the messaging was, “Whatever you do, don’t let Texas turn blue.” Whether you believe the election results in Texas are fair or not (Greg Abbott does, by the way), this is weak messaging and not something that carries a lot of weight with young voters who are pissed off at the world and reminded of their plight every day by the nonstop reels they consume.

I consider the Democrats no better than domestic terrorists, so if I still lived in Texas, I’d vote straight red; but you’re only fooling yourself by ignoring the fact that Texas is covered in concrete, full of minorities who often sit elections out, and inviting a hostile industry (big tech) to central Texas by the thousands monthly. Many consultants are content to collect the checks, do what they’ve always done, order a few polls, and call it good. In a few months, they’ll be rolling up contracts for the 2028 cycle, promising to make needed adjustments that never happen.

I realize some people have been frustrated with some of Rich Baris’s opinions this year, but this book is a must-read if you want to understand the political minds of voters under 50, and especially under 30:

V. The Deeper Fight

I’ve already shared that I had a rough go of things the day after the election. I’m tired of watching corruption win out, having to watch elections with no sense of integrity proceed forward, and every two years being forced to worry about whether or not the country will suddenly end based on results I have limited influence over.

Now What? Capt. Seth Keshel · Nov 4 In my travels across our country speaking on the subject of election integrity, I often tell the story of how I got into “all of this.” It all started in the wee morning hours of November 4, 2020. I was so utterly shell-shocked by what I was watching occur with that election, that I spent the entire day Read full story

I believe that God is moving me to believe these things:

There is no more running away to safer states (trusting in fortresses and not God)

We must stop fearing man (lack of faith in God)

The foundation of our country must be repaired

It is not healthy for patriots to think the way they often do when things are bad. The standard doom loop begins with Texas turning permanently blue, and then the country being permanently lost. In reality, if Texas were to actually turn blue (reliably won by Democrats in every cycle, like Virginia), it would have been preceded by North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and the tougher Midwestern states. It would be moot. If Democrats managed to check-mate the national political picture, the country would either collapse under the corruption and reorganize itself like every major nation state has throughout history, or it would bring about a massive realignment that would put nearly every state into contention and disrupt the picture we have come to believe is permanent. Remember, change is the only constant in politics, and this change will be severe enough to upset all forms of corruption, including that impacting our elections. Thinking everything will turn blue and then 350 million people will accept it for the rest of human history is, in my view, a poor way to see the future.

The trouble is that we are the ones who want everything to unfold like we want it to. Read this from my personal newsletter:

When we pray “thy will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” we give God our agreement that he can shape society as he sees fit. He uses both the righteous and the wicked to move his plans forward. Consider how he used Joseph, the victim of his brothers’ wickedness, to bring forward his greater plans to redeem mankind. It is clear to me that our foundation is broken. We are suffering under the weight of corruption (in elections, government administration, and many other areas), legitimate political problems, lack of civic knowledge (60% of Americans don’t know who their Congressman is), and an abandonment of our core faith beliefs.

A revival of the American spirit will only happen with a revival in our faith in God. Hard times are almost certainly required to get us there. And when we get there, all things downstream of our faith, such as government and politics, will come into alignment. This is the direction Rachel and I are compelled to move in:

How to Create Sustainable Political Success* Capt. Seth Keshel · Nov 14 Captain K’s Corner, thanks to readers like you, grows so much at intermittent spurts (like those related to election coverage every two years) that I have no choice but occasionally reintroduce my standards. I abide by a few things when it comes to writing this newsletter: Read full story

I am driven by a combination of my faith in God and the experiences He shaped me with as a younger man:

“…to find, know, and never lose the enemy…”

I am a watchman on the wall. I am going to thrive under this pressure, and even if surrounded by my enemies and subject to unjust governance, I have no choice but to stand my ground and inspire others around me to do the same. We must:

Rebuild our foundations

Teach young people to understand what we have lost in our affluence and passivity

Be shrewd and discerning in political matters, including who to primary and how to educate others and compel them to vote their values (church mission)

Outsmart the enemy and compete in areas we have forsaken

If we lose sight in the divine plan, we lose all sense of order. Had Republicans won the midterms, we would still be on the same crash course and on another two-year cycle of uncertainty. We have it in ourselves to spend our lives here building a foundation that lasts, trusting in God to expose that which is unjust and reinvent the spirit that made this country great, or we can persist in a way that isn’t working and put our trust in mortals to protect us from the evil we fear.

We were all made to go through this time, and I feel strongly as a matter of faith that the mission to restore America will pay off and be refined through the trials we face. Thank you all for your support and dedication in building something we can be proud to hand down to coming generations.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption and the bestselling newsletter, Captain K’s Corner.