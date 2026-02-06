In the military, leaders are familiar with the 80/20 rule in an up close and personal way. Put simply, 80 percent of your problems are caused by 20 percent of your soldiers. That’s how I feel sometimes with so much to write about regarding Minnesota, Virginia, Michigan, and California these days. Indiana has even tried to grab my attention.

The Old Dominion is the latest Trump era state to switch out governors for a “girl boss” type, and she has immediately begun overseeing the turn of a blue-but-not-that-blue state into an East Coast version of Washington state. Before Republicans completely ate dirt last November and fell victim to more than a month of ballot collection activities inflating Democrat margins, Virginia was competitive enough to at least force the majority party to reconsider any extreme measures. Not anymore. Now violent criminals get off easy, you can’t hand count ballots, and Virginia will not lift a finger to assist in federal immigration efforts.

Abigail Spanberger, the “girl boss” referenced above, is a talentless CIA spook being groomed to be the next Hillary Clinton. She has all the personality of a wet fart, but is fully committed to ensuring no Republican can ever wage a successful statewide campaign in a state that fed itself the federal bureaucracy until it died. Enter the 10 to 1 Democrat U.S. House Map the party of darkness is trying to shove down voters’ throats for this fall:

Live in the Shenandoah Valley in a 70%+ Trump county? No worries, you too can vote with the psychopaths in Northern Virginia, who clearly represent the views of the vast hinterlands…right?

This map, if put into effect, would shift the balance of power in the U.S. House for Virginia’s allocation from 6 to 5 favoring Democrats to 10 to 1. Read Wednesday’s piece for a full overview of how little margin for error there already is for Trump’s Republican Party to hold the line.

Last week, we had some great news on this underhanded effort to turn Virginia into Woodstock.