If I’m quiet, don’t ever mistake it for apathy. I value my credibility far more than anything else, more than being loudest, being first, or taking the consensus opinion as fact. There are things I have been told in confidence (including things I didn’t believe at the time) about the 2026 election in the past few months that factor in how I view what has unfolded this week.

As long as we have a country, we will combat corruption. It is a uniquely American right of passage, and it takes place in every facet of our society. While no one could have foretold the complete destruction of the Senate majority down to 44 seats, corruption is doing exactly what I imagined it would do in the Alaska Senate race, which is down to the wire:

I don’t know what is going to come from the Trump administration on election integrity in the next few months. I have devoted the last six years of my life to that very cause, and will take the president’s side in reminding you that he has in fact done everything possible to remedy this issue, only to be thwarted by courts and his own U.S. Senate majority botching the SAVE America Act. Trump is currently busy posting on social media about Texas; perhaps it will bring attention to what has everyone reeling and give definitive answers. My recommendation is that a GOP candidate that won his or her race volunteer for some sort of an audit. A lot of you want answers not only on Texas, but need answers on Kansas, South Carolina, Mississippi, and many other places, too. There are legitimate political factors tied to midterm swings that played a role in these races, and when the time comes, I will discuss my findings in detail.

In 2013, the year I left the Army, I was stationed in Alaska. When considering where to put down roots, all blue states (as we knew them then) were off the map. I received an offer to work in Houston’s oil and gas industry, and there we went. Two of my children were born there, and I viewed Texas as a safe haven from all of the left-wing insanity that was unleashed during the Obama administration. As I grew to understand politics more and more, I realized I was living under a naive assessment. 90% of Texas is urban and suburban. Any large urban swell or change in minority voting patterns could give you a close result, and over the long run, change everything you thought you knew.

Those shifts were delayed as more and more Americans fled their homes in failing blue states to live in Plano, Frisco, Denton, San Marcos, New Braunfels, Weatherford, and Burleson. They thought they were moving to an impenetrable fortress; what they were moving to is the Democrats’ ultimate prize. Don’t misread what I’m telling you - I am not telling you to pipe down about your concerns over this week, nor am I telling you that American elections are secure. They are not.

But what I am telling you is that this week’s outcomes in many states tell us that there can be no more running away.

Every time there is an election in California, people look for me to give them assurance that Republicans will be taking the state back. I consult the registration data, and demonstrate that there are roughly exactly as many Republicans living in the state today as there were when George W. Bush was president. Our most populated state has lost millions of GOP voters (registered Republicans or right-independent) to other states. When you’re already the underdog and then you take away what resistance you did have, you have no shot.

The left has created a perfect storm by chasing and catching the car this week. They will now be encouraged to invest heavily in a number of states they found success in, and in doing so will rattle the psyches of those who thought they had escaped the fray by moving there. You will be forced to care, forced to dig in, and forced to fight for what you believe in, or you will be overwhelmed and defeated.

Contrary to what you may believe, it is not a curse. It is the providence of God to build your character, regardless of how you may feel about that.

Because you have trusted in your own way and in the multitude of your warriors, therefore the tumult of war shall arise among your people, and all your fortresses shall be destroyed... Hosea 10:13-14 …They will demolish with the sword your fortified cities in which you trust. Jeremiah 5:17 ‘In that day,’ declares the Lord, ‘I will destroy your horses from among you and demolish your chariots. I will destroy the cities of your land and tear down all your strongholds. Micah 5:10-11

This is not to say that anyone who has moved a family from a secular hellhole to Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Tennessee, Florida, or Arizona is wrong for having done so. Our friend David Clements has never abandoned New Mexico, and carries on the fight while being a part of his local community. We are called to be salt and light, and if you read the piece below, you’ll understand why this has been pressed upon my heart.

God is the General: His Mission and our Sub-Mission (2nd Release) Capt. Seth Keshel · October 27, 2023 Author’s Note 1: I first published this personal story and experience on April 23, 2022. Since then, my readership has increased drastically, and with lack of purpose and confidence at critical lows, I felt today was a good time to share this article again with my enhanced subscriber list. This letter from Tim Burke means as much to me today less than… Read full story

No, we don’t have to like how the midterms went down. We don’t have to suddenly think elections are fair, and that all results fully encompass the intent of the voters - clearly they don’t in Alaska, and in other states that run terrible elections like Nevada and Colorado, which both had their fair share of results that overran the wildest expectations of race raters and forecasters. But if the Democrats are seated in Congress in their predicted numbers, and a number of states are now infested with and governed by people who despise your way of life, you have no choice but to stand up, be heard, take risks, be targeted, and potentially persecuted or you will lose everything by default.

We didn’t want to rebuild anything after 2024. The political future was bright, the coalition strong, and many goals were within reach. Still, we must adapt for the future and outsmart the enemy, and now we have an opportunity to do it everywhere and go on offense instead of worrying about what we may lose. For all of my political life, this movement has been about fear of loss rather than reaching out boldly in faith, trusting that we may make lasting change in society that will impact the political outcomes we desire.

Rachel is now free of her office; we prayed for God’s will to be done in her election, even if it hurt and wasn’t what we campaigned for. The answer was clear. We are preparing a plan to go big with dreams to recapture what we have lost, to pursue churches, which have countless members who sit out and don’t vote, to develop a working urban strategy to stop forfeiting such large margins that put states on auto-pilot. We will be in search of serious financial partners for these goals, so if this is something you have interest in helping us with, please do not hesitate to chime in or contact me (skeshel@protonmail.com).

We are in a tough spot, and there is no guarantee that everything will right itself in any short period of time; our children and grandchildren may be the ones who benefit from what we do today. Things are terrible in the Senate, and for all appointments for the foreseeable future. But you were created to go through this time, and you have no choice. I spent my requisite period of time this week feeling sorry for myself, and concluded once again that I have nowhere else to go.

These quotes inspire me:

There will be those of you who find this message to be “cheerleading” and “coping.” Fine. I don’t need you to agree with me. If you discard it, you’ve agreed with the inevitable fate that you will willfully allow yourself to become a subject with no say in government. If you accept what I have to say as the truth, you will find your heart for this battle, and find a way to make lasting change that empowers the passive to find their voice.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption and the bestselling newsletter, Captain K’s Corner.