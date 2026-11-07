Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Bob K's avatar
Bob K
1h

1 - Excellent. Much appreciated, this article.

2 - I look forward to hearing your analysis as suspicions grow of election fraud in certain races ... or even entire states.

3 - I will find it very interesting, in a geeky / technical way, to see how your analytical methods adapt and improve from the lessons learned from this election cycle.

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Alek's avatar
Alek
1hEdited

Thank you, Seth. As one of the countless California Republicans who fled 12 years ago to a red state (Indiana) that saw its first statewide Democratic wins in over a decade, I couldn’t agree with you more.

The Democrats have made this upfront long ago when former Chicago mayor and Obama ally Rahm Emanuel stated “There are no safe Republican districts. You can run but you can’t hide.” They revealed their intent. If you flee the moment things get bad, they’re going to come for wherever you fled to next.

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