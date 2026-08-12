Dad used to recycle the same few quotes on repeat. I, predictably, would sigh in exhaustion as a youngster, but looking back, it is impossible to ignore what it is he was trying to convey.

“The game is never over until the last man is out.” That one was originally uttered after I told him a team had a game in the bag, only to lose it in the ninth with a massive collapse. It applies aptly to life, primarily as an admonition not to give up despite the circumstances.

“Your attitude is your altitude.” Always imparted to me when I had a negative attitude, and learned by the old man leading soldiers in combat when stakes were high.

There were many others, particularly centered around world history and military strategy. One of his favorites is one I’ve repeated in these virtual pages many times, including just last week:

Did Michigan Give Us a Gift or a Curse? Capt. Seth Keshel · Aug 5 I had a flurry of quotes running through my mind this morning as I was slinging iron in a downtown Nashville gym, making men half my age wonder what they’re doing wrong. One of them is an all time classic, which I’ve shared in these virtual pages many times: Read full story

Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.

That is Napoleon Bonaparte’s timeless wisdom and most important quote, for all of posterity (of all nations!) to use if they have the trigger discipline to wield its might effectively.

What we are witnessing in 2026 is a breakdown of message discipline on the part of campaigns and the lure of ad revenues and on-demand content generation on the part of those who have figured out how to throw around significant clout on the internet. Because of this breakdown in execution, the American right is handing the lunatic left reprieves and potential victories on a silver platter.

Before we go any further, please understand why the emergence of the DSA as a major player in Democrat politics is a good thing for Republicans, and something that will potentially usher in a level of GOP dominance not seen since the window between Reconstruction and the New Deal. I have opened that article up for all readers:

Are You Not Entertained? Capt. Seth Keshel · Jun 24 Last night, Rachel and I attended a candidate meet-and-greet at a home in Saddlebrooke, Arizona. Saddlebrooke is a community made up of several precincts that have been regressing from Republicans for a decade to the point they are essentially 50/50 tossups, especially in a tough 2026 campaign cycle. It was important, and the meeting’s location inside… Read full story

Now, on to the criticism prompted by last night’s shocking Wisconsin Democrat establishment defeat of the communist, Francesca Hong: