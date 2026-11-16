Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Howard Audsley's avatar
Howard Audsley
3h

Capt. Seth: Are you certain that all the new voter registrations are legit? If put to a 3 way test, would all those new voters come out the other end unscathed and confirmed legit? As for me, until I hear that has been done and they are in fact, real, legit voters, I remain skeptical. The widespread, happened everywhere, across the board flip just doesn't pass the smell test.

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1 reply by Capt. Seth Keshel
VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
2hEdited

I have the same question as Howard. Yes, the Iran conflict affected some percentage of voters especially younger ones who maybe cast their first vote in 2024, thinking that Donald Trump was going to be able to follow through on ALL of his campaign promises immediately. So I get the flip in the 18-29 year old contingent. And the media highlighted the high gas prices and the continued economic impact from them ad infinitum so that did not help the Republicans either.

But, the massive flip in some of the races is still puzzling, especially since no one, including you, seemed to see it coming. You have been such a great source for accurate information and reasonable predictions that I have to ask if you are completely comfortable with the results as reported?

There were several voices questioning the uniformity of the percentage of the vote shift in numerous races, but I haven't heard of anyone in any race, anywhere, challenging the results.

Would like to hear your thoughts on that or are we just moving forward from here, regardless of how odd the whole thing looks?

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