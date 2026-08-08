Captain K's Corner

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
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Wonder if Polymarket is following the trends or are the trends following Polymarket? Also, could the foreign money that got exposed in ActBlue be going into Polymarket to influence voting? Might be a good "dig into"... does Polymarket influence voting or does candidate/party support influence Polymarket?

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