On April 3, I wrote a sober-minded article with the following verbatim quote:

The Republicans are likely to lose the House majority, and certainly would if the election were held today.

This was written to emphasize the narrow pathway to victory available to Republicans in the U.S. House, with “victory” meaning holding the narrowest (218-217) majority there is. I proceeded to explain that two things must happen for the pessimistic forecast to shift in the GOP’s favor:

The best possible path for a GOP House majority hinges on two courses of action:

Virginia redistricting referendum failing (looking good for a “No” victory based on early voting counts, but polls are mixed)

Florida redistricting effort at end of month picking up as many as five GOP seats

Not to be a killjoy, but if Virginia gets away with carving up a 10-1 Democrat map, the math becomes pretty much impossible. You can thank the Indiana Senate, the Nebraska legislature, illegal maneuvering by the California legislature and executive, and bad court decisions for this.

God has heard our prayers, and both of those miracles came to pass (with Virginia’s coming to pass with the intervention of the state’s Supreme Court). Governor DeSantis immediately capitalized on the window of opportunity and signed a new map into effect that gives the GOP a shot at four more seats in Florida, and in a real miracle I hadn’t even accounted for, the Callais decision was handed down from the U.S. Supreme Court. Immediately upon receiving that news, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee cut one Democrat seat each.

Up until those three things all happened in rapid succession, the redistricting war had shifted in favor of Democrats:

How the Redistricting War Was Lost Capt. Seth Keshel · Feb 20 The redistricting wars kicked off in earnest with Texas in the saddle last year. Though Ohio kicked the tires on redistricting first, the Texas legislature pushed through a map that threatened to carve out as many as five Democrat seats, but the effort set off an evil light bulb for the offended party’s masterminds that is now coming back to bite us in grand fashion. Read full story

That’s why my father always told me, “The game is never over until the last man is out.”

The entire thing reminds me of the last weekend of college football games, where your team can advance to the conference championship if this team loses to that team, these two teams finish in a tie, and the conference secretary calls in sick on a Thursday for the first time in 38 years. The GOP is supposed to get smoked in 2026, at least in the House. It’s been that way since 1934, with the President’s party losing seats in 20 of 23 midterms (and 27 on average). The simple reality of this year’s midterms (and those to come) is that there aren’t 27 seats to lose.

In fact, redistricting has had such an impact that I see only 45 of 435 seats potentially in play, neither party with a high ceiling nor a low floor, and difficulty in favoring the Democrats at all. If they are to be favored, it is merely an edge afforded via historical stats and trends - their maps are awful and are going to get worse.

The starting point for this year’s House race, per the Keshel Model, is:

Republican 203

Democrat 187

Leaner 22

Decisive 23

To help you understand the map above: you are looking at seats my model considers SAFE (390 of 435) - breaking down to 203 Republican, 187 Democrat.

What makes a “safe” seat? In most cases, we are talking about a seat won by at least 10 points in the 2024 midterms by either side. In a few cases, there are seats won by Democrats by single digits (like Democrat Andrea Salinas +6.8% in OR-6 in 2024) that should blow left based upon the winds of history and my own understanding of how states with bad election laws run “elections.” On the Republican side, Eli Crane’s AZ-2 is the closest Republican seat considered “safe” - with a margin of +9.0% in 2024.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, my models (which nailed 2024 down to the last electoral vote) account for what types of election laws are in each state:

A “leaner” seat, according to my model, is one typically with a margin inside 10 points (sometimes 5) that is easier to predict than those considered “decisive.” I consider MT-1 a Republican “leaner,” and one likely to be held by the GOP based on a variety of factors (but not by a big margin). Democrats have the edge in 16 of 22 leaners, bringing us to a 209 Republican, 203 Democrat setup for the 23 decisive seats to finish off.

The “decisive” slate consists of those seats that will provide the decision for who controls the House. When it comes time to analyze them in detail, they’ll be presented in bullish/neutral/bearish format, based on GOP-oriented prospects. Now, for a full walk down the national setup, arranged alphabetically by House region. Click the region name for a detailed overview: