Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JACQUES LASSEIGNE's avatar
JACQUES LASSEIGNE
2h

EXCELLENT work, Captain!

And with scandals such as what is being uncovered in Minnesota- that should also help.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Capt. Seth Keshel and others
Paul Seth Calem's avatar
Paul Seth Calem
3hEdited

When Republicans lose registered voters in PA, it's because they left the state; not because they turned into liberals. When Democrats lose voters in PA, its because of "losing my religion" or else because they really weren't there to begin with (the fake identity created for the 2020 steal was found out and purged from the lists).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture