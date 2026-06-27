Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Audsley's avatar
Howard Audsley
4h

On the loss of stolen senate seats to election fraud, what is it about that concept that Thune and the rino's don't understand? Are they so naive as to think these are not rigged elections? If so, I'd have them explain the election anomalies nobody else can. Rather that dodging the SAVE Act, they ought to be moving heaven and earth to get it passed. Whatever it takes!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mickey Splaine's avatar
Mickey Splaine
4h

More thoughtful analysis from the Captain...

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Seth Keshel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture