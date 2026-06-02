Author’s Note: This overview aims to identify seats that are not competitive in 2026, so resources can be allocated appropriately and with maximum impact. I will pass through the map in the same way I did for the 2024 election cycle, starting in the east and ending in the west.

The assessment for the 2026 House race begins the same way assessing the 2024 Electoral College did - by eliminating safe red and blue races in order to spot the leaners and decisive races. My analysis of those races will follow the diagnosis of safe races, and the delay will be prudent because the primaries are much more important for the races that are still up in the air.

Previous:

Appalachia (KY, TN, WV)

Carolinas (NC, SC)

Florida

Georgia

Industrial Midwest (IN, MI, OH)

Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, NJ)

New England (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

New York

Pennsylvania

Virginia

INTRODUCTION

With New England and New York behind, these evaluations have been getting redder and redder. That stops with this installment and the extreme gerrymander that is Illinois, where over 12 Democrat districts can be found within 50 miles of one another, all crammed into the northeast corner of the state and drawn out of Chicago and the surrounding counties.

Illinois’ Republican districts are artfully scattered throughout the vast hinterlands of the state, but Democrats still carved two more for Rock Island and East St. Louis, respectively. In Iowa, Republicans currently hold all four seats, but are going to be on defense in two races that look to be photo finishes in the making.

Here are my evaluations of each state’s 2024 presidential election:

Analysis

ILLINOIS

IL-1: Jonathan Jackson (D), running for 3rd term, +31.8% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IL-2: Open seat with Donna Miller nominated, Robin Kelly (D) retiring, +35.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE DEM

IL-3: Delia Ramirez (D), running for 3rd term, +34.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IL-4: Open seat with Patty Garcia nominated, Jesus Garcia (D) retiring, +40.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE DEM

IL-5: Mike Quigley (D), running for 10th term, +38.0% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IL-6: Sean Casten (D), running for 5th term, +8.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IL-7: Open seat with La Shawn Ford nominated, Danny Davis (D) retiring, +66.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE DEM

IL-8: Open seat with Melissa Bean nominated, Raja Krishnamoorthi (D) retiring, +14.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE DEM

IL-9: Open seat with Daniel Bliss nominated, Jan Schakowsky (D) retiring, +36.8% margin in 2024 - SAFE DEM

IL-10: Brad Schneider (D), running for 6th term, +20.0% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IL-11: Bill Foster (D), running for 8th term, +11.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IL-12: Mike Bost (R), running for 7th term, +49.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IL-13: Nikki Budzinski (D), running for 3rd term, +16.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IL-14: Lauren Underwood (D), running for 5th term, +10.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IL-15: Mary Miller (R), running for 4th term, uncontested in 2024 - SAFE

IL-16: Darin LaHood (R), running for 7th term, uncontested in 2024 - SAFE

IL-17: Eric Sorensen (D), running for 3rd term, +8.8% in 2024 would be a leaner in a favorable GOP year, but not in 2026 - SAFE

IOWA

IA-2: Open seat, Ashley Hinson (R) retiring to run for U.S. Senate, +15.5% margin in 2024 - SAFE REP

IA-4: Open seat, Randy Feenstra (R) retiring to run for governor, +34.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE REP

ILLINOIS + IOWA SUMMARY

Democrat 14

Republican 5

Decisive 2 (IA-1, IA-3)

Future analysis, with safe seats accounted for, will drill down on IA-1 and IA-3 (decisive seats). Republicans would be wise to invest their resources in races that can be won, with well-established midterm dynamics hampering the president’s party accounted for.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.