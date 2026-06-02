Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Illinois is lost. Give up the short yardage abutting Lake Michigan and stop pretending Chicago’s gerrymandered blue fortress is worth bleeding over in 2026. This is basic battlefield discipline. You do not charge machine-gun nests because consultants want to pretend every race is competitive. Illinois is a Democrat cartography crime scene, and the short yardage along Lake Michigan is already conceded by design. Put resources where votes can move seats: Iowa’s 1st and 3rd Districts. Defend the open Republican terrain, drill down on the decisive races, and force Democrats to fight outside their urban fortress. Chicago politics turned Illinois into a blue congressional meat grinder. So stop feeding it Republican money. Hold the rural and small-city ground, win Iowa, and spend like adults.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Capt. Seth Keshel
Bill Shannon's avatar
Bill Shannon
2h

I'm stuck in IL-6 with the pathetic Sean Casten. Our district is a irregularly shaped gerrymander - though not as absurd as the earmuff-shaped IL-4, which was drawn to maximize/concentrate the Latino vote. It's sickening.

My county, DuPage, just west enough of Chicago to be reliably Republican until the last 15-20 years when idiot libs started fleeing Chicago and bringing their politics with them. They flee what Democrat policies wrought in Chicago for the safer, more peaceful and conservative western suburbs, but bring their liberal biases with them. They've changed the area for the worse.

Where once sat Henry Hyde we now have Sean Casten, a snot-nosed liberal child.

I might be backing the underdog but I have high hopes that enough Reoublican voters show up and back Niki Conforti and we can send Sean Casten back to his mommy's basement.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Seth Keshel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture