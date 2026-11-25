Author’s Note: This piece is open for all readers given the limited attention spans of major Holiday weeks. I will be back on schedule next week; I am thankful for all readers and always aim to provide the most actionable and relevant information possible as we do battle in a world full of lies.

Please consider supporting this newsletter as a paying member if this piece resonates with you. My family is grateful for this support, as it has enabled me to fight this fight full-time for five years.

Today’s piece will be my last until Saturday. With this being my fifth year running this newsletter, I’ve learned that subscribers have significantly lower rates of engagement with content over major holidays than they do on a normal week. That is a good thing, and the way things should be, and I will likewise be enjoying Thanksgiving with my family - right after I remind you of the importance of a heart of gratitude. It is not only important, but is the very key to saving our country.

I’ve frequently referenced my own father within these virtual pages. He was a harsh and often crass man shaped by his experiences in the Vietnam War; while he exhibited many colorful personality aspects on top of the destructive traits my siblings all recall today, he was also a source of wisdom - especially when he knew his time was running short. He sent me this note when I first arrived in Afghanistan in 2010, and I’ve never forgotten how poignant it is:

My last six years have been marked by highs and lows. Six years ago, I was freshly into this space and looking to keep President Trump in office by exposing the illegalities of the 2020 election. Naively, I thought the courts would listen, and I was crushed when they did not. Five years ago, I was going through a divorce and navigating serious depression kept at bay only by my need to be “on mission” crusading for election integrity in every corner of the country. In those days, I often struggled with my very desire to carry on with life, but God saw fit to ensure I made new friends who walked with me through thick and thin, and they are in my corner today. Recent years have marked a true reversal of fortunes for me, because I married Rachel and share these holidays with her and our very large blended family. Our first Thanksgiving married, in 2024, came with the knowledge that President Trump would soon return to the White House after having made the greatest political comeback of all time.

The lows, always packed with periods of deep and dark contemplation, have hardened my determination when things are bad in the world of politics and current events. My father’s letters encouraged me, when forced to deal with negative events, to “push it away.” Why? Because I know the sun will shine again, and the cycle of highs and lows will repeat many times over. Despite electoral politics presenting at a much more pessimistic baseline than we could have imagined one month ago (owed to a variety of factors, some political and some related to continuing electoral corruption), and Democrats standing a presidential victory away from having the power to do a lot of bad things overseeing the federal government (and already having the ability to do it to even more states), I remain thankful and convinced that we Americans have everything we need to pass down a bountiful future our children and grandchildren can discuss at the table every last Thursday in November.

I remain thankful for a coast-to-coast group of friends I’ve made along the way. Every day, I communicate with people I didn’t know 6 years ago; some are generals, some are pastors, and others are parents trying to forge a way through a world marred by corruption for those they love. This world is the same world it has always been, but thanks to the Internet, we know much more about it. Recently, I caught up with a friend from my days working with the Ole Miss baseball program. Chris Coghlan went on to have a memorable Major League career, even winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2009, but injuries prevented him from reaching his true peak. Chris was part of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, which ended a 108-year drought dating back to 1908. He told me when we were catching up that when he was packing up to leave Chicago the next week he caught himself thinking, “Is this it?”

Chris Coghlan - friend and World Series champion

He was blown away that winning the World Series didn’t satisfy his soul. Likewise, I’m going to use my space today to appeal to you that winning every election in the world, and having every state you love governed by your preferred party, will not satisfy the purpose for which God designed your life here on Earth. Remember all of the complaining people did for the first two years of this administration when Republicans held both chambers of Congress with the White House? Likewise, I’ve heard nothing but complaining about the Republicans that have run Texas for decades, and the same goes on here in Arizona. What matters most, and what I’m extremely thankful for, is that God put us here for a long-term mission as part of a mission to redeem humanity and reconcile it to himself. Remember, God is the General - if you read nothing else this weekend, read it:

God is the General: His Mission and our Sub-Mission (2nd Release) Capt. Seth Keshel · October 27, 2023 Author’s Note 1: I first published this personal story and experience on April 23, 2022. Since then, my readership has increased drastically, and with lack of purpose and confidence at critical lows, I felt today was a good time to share this article again with my enhanced subscriber list. This letter from Tim Burke means as much to me today less than… Read full story

Government and politics do matter. When we pray the Lord’s Prayer, we ask for God’s will to be done on Earth as it is in Heaven. We pray for peace to break out here on Earth, for justice to be administered, and righteousness to be promoted in halls of government, literally. Yet the quality of government and its reverence for righteous things is downstream of the spiritual foundation of our country. Charlie Kirk knew this, and reminded his audiences practically every day. You and I are here for a season and that season includes the opportunity to be part of the biggest cultural redemption in the history of human civilization.

I’m thankful that the battle formations have never been clearer. The corrupt in the political world thrive on deception, and this is nothing new. The Apostle Paul wrote that Satan masquerades as an “angel of light” (2 Cor. 11:14), using partial truths while exploiting human weaknesses to throw people off course. We should expect no different from those who do not walk in true light and therefore serve a kingdom that will fail. We cannot expect to fend off an army of deception in perpetuity every two years from now until the end of time; worrying that our nation is on the brink of disaster every two years is no way to abide in the peace in which we are called to abide. The emergence of legitimate socialism and the rise of politicians embracing those positions have finally brought our country to a point of truth and a time of true choosing; our people can now see a true threat face to face, and these threats will force engagement at a level never before known. Before you stop me and remind me that our elections are corrupt, this choosing I speak of is not based on the adjudication of votes and tabulation of ballots. This is a choosing of the human conscience between the willingness to strive ahead and train posterity, or the choice to remain silent and complicit with the advance of evil.

Gird yourselves - they may win in the short term. The story is already written and sealed in Heaven - evil loses in the end. If we are to make Earth as Heaven, then you must also understand that you play a direct role in bringing about its demise. Remember James 1:2-3:

You have but two tasks, the first is to commit to standing strong. Persecution has always activated, not crushed, the church; likewise, it has often been the essential ingredient for activating freedom movements, including our own here in the 18th century. We Americans know very little true hardship, despite the constant pile of complaints offered up as fodder by the press. When Dad wrote me that nice note about appreciating what we have in America, I was at the beginning of a tour in a country run by warlords in which women are literally stoned for learning how to read.

Your second task is to use your platform, your voice, your business, your money, and your God-given convictions to help create that world you wish to see come to fruition in these days you’ve been given on Earth. I believe we will see a new birth of freedom that will emerge in this Fourth Turning. What I can’t tell you is when that will happen, or that you will like the results of political outcomes in this journey. Too many people mistake my beliefs that restoring the foundation of America rests in electing more Republicans and merely holding a partisan majority in states that are now heavily afflicted by the presence of evil rulers (a judgment on a people). My hopes for a revived culture of freedom - this new birth of freedom - lies in the fact that I believe God designed me, you, and everyone else who agrees in faith that heroes do hard things (thank you, Steve Cassell) and that sitting in silence is no longer an option.

I promise I’m not trying to be preachy, or trying to sound like I’m whistling past a graveyard.

I looked around for the architect of most of the negative events of my life, and found him in the mirror. I have wrecked my own life more times than I can count, but am here today to remind you that a free people can only be subdued when it gives up hope and purpose. If this Thanksgiving treatise resonates with you, ponder it and reread it over this holiday. Resolve to pray about what your purpose is. My encouragement holds true for those of you who hold a different faith, or perhaps none at all. Free people have rights, no matter who runs your government, and we only lose them when we go silent for the fear of man.

I will share again with you my experience with Rachel after she lost her seat this November:

We left the watch party after it became a funeral, with everyone watching the results come in while being heckled and jeered by leftists who crashed the event. After we left, I missed my turns many times and drove past my exit twice trying to get us home - all in a state of shock. The thing I admire about Rachel the most is that she hates politics, isn’t owned by lobbyists and special interests, and only wanted to run this once more out of hope of serving with Andy Biggs, who also lost. I masked my feelings because she’s the one who put her life on hold to run to represent We The People, but she leaned over to me when we laid down last night and said, “What’s the verse you always remind me of?” I thought for a minute, then said: For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7. This, from the lady who did everything warranting reelection yet stands to be swept out of office in a giant wave, with Democrats taking legislative majorities here for the first time in many decades. I am a truly rich man and no election outcome changes that.

I’m asking you, before you comment on this post, to realize that there is more to your divine purpose than Republicans winning elections. All of that is downstream from the foundation. Our national foundation is truly rotted; 60% don’t know who their Congressman is, TikTok and Instagram influence opinion more than traditional messaging, and an alarming percentage of Americans buy into theories incompatible with the maintenance of a Republic.

You and I have the opportunity to re-found this Republic here in our lifetimes. The effort may cost you everything! There is nothing new under the sun:

There were cowards back then, and there are cowards today. Rachel and I have re-grouped, and we will come out of these holidays ready to go in pursuit of a new birth of freedom, from the very foundation all the way to the way we go to war every two years. You can read about that and partnering with us here:

How to Create Sustainable Political Success* Capt. Seth Keshel · Nov 14 Captain K’s Corner, thanks to readers like you, grows so much at intermittent spurts (like those related to election coverage every two years) that I have no choice but occasionally reintroduce my standards. I abide by a few things when it comes to writing this newsletter: Read full story

We face a fierce and determined enemy, but we have all of the power of Heaven at our backs if we entrust these efforts to God. Our trials today will reveal tomorrow’s free future, just as it did way back then when we won freedom.

And for this, I remain thankful!

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption and the bestselling newsletter, Captain K’s Corner.