For years, Americans have been enamored with the red state-blue state divide. They treat it like they’re watching Highlander, and there can be only one standing at the end. In reality, the political map has appeared checkmated by one party or the other at various times throughout our young history:

For Republicans at various intervals between Reconstruction and the Great Depression

For Democrats in the 1930s and 1940s

For Republicans in 1980 and 1984

Demographics were supposedly destiny for Democrats once the Obama coalition emerged, only for that to turn out to be extremely short-sighted. The collapse of their white working-class coalition and the emergence of strong minority support for a populist GOP brand (“MAGA”) culminated with President Trump’s popular vote win in 2024.

In a political system with fair elections, either party could hold an apparent checkmate of the electoral map and lose it all within eight years. That is how fast events and coalitions change. The trouble with today’s political system, as you’ll know if you’ve been reading my newsletter for a while, is that a number of states that should be flippable are not because the Democrats who run them have instituted electoral systems that prevent that from happening without a true realignment wave that would sweep the nation coast to coast. After enough time languishing in the minority, conservatives then pack up and leave, making the political outcomes inevitable.

Still, we find ourselves in yet another period of great change. The Republican primary voters will soon determine how the party will emerge from the Trump era:

And likewise, the Democrats are going to have the same opportunity:

There exists a major divide between the establishment wings of both parties and the grassroots voters who are constantly signaling the desire for a new direction.

The system is desperate to keep the STATUS QUO alive. This status quo means the same old system of tax-and-spend, global enmeshment, and keeping a seat at the table of power and influence for as long as humanly possible. It must be lucrative, because we have plenty of politicians looking to stay at that table until they have far outlived the median life expectancy for an American.

That means both perceived sides (Democrat and Republican) will be chomping at the bit, with the White House opening up in 2029, to deceive, twist, and manipulate the public into openly supporting their choice (or choices) of candidate in 2028. The public backing one or both choices makes things much easier, and requires less public deception and election corruption since the election of either approved candidate would be acceptable to the system. For instance, I believe either Mitt Romney or Barack Obama would have been acceptable choices in 2012 for those running a long con on the people.

Let’s start with the GOP side:

The Red Con

What the Grassroots Voters Demand

The GOP base wants to continue in the direction that Trump pioneered:

Working-class message (reshoring industry, prioritizing trade solutions)

Traditional values (anti-woke)

Strong borders and defenses against illegal immigration

Control over legal immigration

Trump also gained major support for his non-interventionism positions, and the conflict in Iran has genuinely upset many early supporters and also harmed the GOP in the midterms. Regardless of the true weight of the Iranian conflict on current events or the upcoming nomination process, it is clear that the next GOP standard-bearer should carry on in the same direction and clearly communicate any deviations from that platform to the electorate. I consider JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Ron DeSantis most likely to embody most of those positions and suspect strongly that they will differentiate most from one another over Iran and certain positions of trade.

What the Republican Uniparty Demands