Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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dbowde's avatar
dbowde
9h

“ I am pleased to announce I will be taking a very active role in helping target the most decisive of seats. We are all in on repelling the left in what we pray will truly become the Golden Age.”

Amen brother!

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BTeboe's avatar
BTeboe
9h

I can't wait to see your analysis after all this redistricting gets sorted out. I hope that the Virginia governor is taken to the cleaners when it comes to her unconstitutional redistricting plan. We've got to save the house and the senate, because even the do nothing republicans are just a tad better than the democrats, who will burn the whole thing down if given a chance.

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