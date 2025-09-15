Author’s Note: Monday mornings are usually reserved for paid subscriber content. Given the gravity of last week’s events, I prefer for this post to be open to all, because I believe it is something everyone should hear. Thank you for your understanding. I will resume normal content production Wednesday. The words below elaborate on my experience yesterday.

Yesterday morning, the pastor of Pantano Christian Church in Tucson, Trevor DeVage, had the guts to tell it like it is on the week’s events, and didn’t dodge for fear of offending anyone. It was just what I needed to hear to write this message of closure and moving ahead. The seats were full of young people and so many attendees went forward to be baptized I lost count.

Charlie Kirk’s death hit close to home, literally. Last year, I remarried and moved to Arizona. Rachel Keshel is an Arizona state representative and member of the Freedom Caucus, and it is impossible to be involved in politics here without being closely linked with Turning Point USA. We now have genuine concerns related to security and safety that must be addressed.

I didn’t know Charlie and only met him once, but know many in his close orbit and have spoken at events hosted by his army of young patriots who have nothing to do with high-level decision making or strategic objectives of the organization, and operate strictly out of love of country. I have a great sense of guilt for having expressed criticism of the organization from time to time, and maybe I shouldn’t. American conservatives should be able to have points of disagreement and find the way ahead. That makes us American. I remember, in particular, a moment last fall when I was frustrated with Charlie for putting out information that turned out to be inaccurate and said as much on X, which ruffled a few feathers. Lest you think any of my reservations stemmed from animosity, they extended to areas of reasonable disagreement, like foreign policy views or key perspectives on election integrity. Never did I question Kirk the man. I had already seen too much of the hard work of the various chapters around the country willing to be branded as the kids standing against university brainwashing to believe otherwise.

It has become painfully clear to me in the past four days what a good man Kirk was, and how he consistently walked the walk. It awakens in me my own conscience and feelings of hypocrisy, and how he would have handled this week much better than I have. I know the same Savior, yet have been consumed with rage for four days. You can see the glimmer of my hostility toward the American left in my Substack notes or on Telegram; most of it is factually correct, and I don’t walk back the facts about who encourages violence, or which side is filled with demonic hate. Yet the heart behind my words must mature and make this bigger than politics. It turns out the name Turning Point is almost certainly guaranteed to pertain to something far greater than the electoral dominance of a political party.

None of what I have to say is about going soft, or walking back the severity of last week’s events. The President must move to declare the proper organizations as terrorist organizations and clamp down on left-wing violence, those who encourage it, those who embed it in the brain as acceptable, and those who fund it. We, likewise, must push back, expose, and protect our people from those who pose a threat to life. Read my action items from Saturday if you haven’t yet to get an idea of what I’m talking about.

Politics will be forever impacted, but if it doesn’t change the hearts of the people and transform the country in ways that outlast two- and four-year election cycles, we labor in vain. Remember Mark 8:36:

“What good is it for a man to gain the whole world yet forfeit his soul?”

The “whole world” includes short-term political victories. We all want them, but without the power of Christ guiding change in the hearts of people, then we labor in vain. We will continue to live in a world marred by chaos, terror, and disregard for human life no matter how many elections we win. The most powerful aspect of Mrs. Kirk’s statement two nights ago, in my mind, wasn’t her commitment to make Charlie’s movement stronger than ever before. It was her constant references to the present - that Charlie “is” this or that, not “was” this or that. Sometimes she corrected herself to the present tense. It means for those who trust Christ, death is not a permanent state of things. Kirk lives on to this day in the eternal realm.

I’ve grieved and felt guilt over getting tied up in speculation over TPUSA and their motives. Like any organization, they employ imperfect people and sometimes get it wrong. Yet, the public response to Charlie’s transition to the next life should leave no doubt as to how deeply he touched the heart of a nation, and the rest of the world. The next generation will save America. The last time I felt so much turmoil, God changed my life and gave me a worldwide platform to speak truth about our elections. He searches for those among us who will answer, “Here am I, send me.” I pledged my sword for life several years ago, renew this pledge, and encourage all to allow God to take possession of your righteous anger and point you to your calling.

Thank you for your understanding and for those who have ministered to me. May what the enemy intended for evil be used for good and in a way no human mind can comprehend. Honor those who have given their lives for a better future by continuing to speak truth, stand up against those who encourage violence and celebrate murder, and never yield one inch of terrain you know you must fight to defend.

Sincerely,

Seth Keshel, MBA

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.